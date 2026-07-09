IMF cuts global growth forecast: Can India escape economic shock of US-Iran War?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its global growth forecast from 3.1% to 3.0% for 2026, citing geopolitical tensions triggered by the US-Iran conflict, soaring crude oil prices, supply chain disruptions and persistent global uncertainty.

Why has the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its growth projections for the financial year 2026? Is the impact of the US-Iran war that the world economy is bound to shrink? Has the increased cost of fuel hindered the movement of the growth engines across the world? How will it impact the Indian economy, and how may it overcome the burden of increased fuel bills?

IMF global growth forecas

The IMF has slashed its global growth forecast from 3.1% in April 2026 to 3.0% in July 2026. It believes that a combination of geopolitical shocks, higher energy costs, and persistent uncertainty will slow down global economic activities, though there has been considerable investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. The reasons may be summed up as follows:

The US-Iran war or the West Asia crisis has created geopolitical instability, discouraging fresh investment in industries and businesses, with the sole exception of AI.

As the cost of Brent crude oil in the international market touched $120 per barrel, it sent shock waves across the world, and the economy suffered.

The increased fuel cost hit all sectors of commercial activities and increased inflation, which slashed consumption, hitting the economies more than apprehended earlier.

As the supply chain was disrupted across the world, international trade fell and hit economies across all sectors.

Though there has been considerable investment in the AI sector, economists apprehend that it may prove to be a bubble, and there may be a course correction.

India: GDP growth forecast

However, there is a ray of hope for the Indian economy amidst this gloomy scenario. Economists believe that India will continue to be one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. It is encouraging to note that the Indian growth engine is not export-driven; rather, domestic demand, public investment, digital transformation, and structural reforms drive the Indian economy. It has the following factors:

With a population of 140 crore and a big middle class, there is strong domestic consumption, and it has not been hard hit by the US-Iran war. As the Union and different state governments continue to develop infrastructure and spend a good amount of money on public utility projects and schemes, there is robust government expenditure. It gives a good cushion to the Indian economy. India has a robust manufacturing sector that is flourishing despite all odds. A strong digital ecosystem buttresses the Indian economy.

However, there are areas of concern, which have forced the IMF to slash the growth projection for India. These are as follows:

The US-Iran conflict has slowed down global trade, hitting India hard because its source of foreign currency dried up, creating problems for domestic sectors as well.

The impact of the increased fuel costs for a country that imports 85% of its fuel requirements can be understood. The government-controlled Oil Marketing Companies suffered heavily.

The uncertainty in the global market and the world economy slowed down investment in India.

These factors pushed the Indian economy down; however, India is in a better condition compared to many other countries.