Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying? 53 campus deaths have put alarm bells ringing

At least 53 students have died in IITs from 2020-21 to 2024-25. It has raised serious questions about the education system and the functioning of the institutes, where creme-de-la-creme get admission.

Have the Indian Institutes of Technology become a death trap, where the most brilliant and meritorious students get admission, and some of them never return from the portals of those massive institutions? Why do many students from the SC, ST, OBC and other marginalised communities end their lives within the campus? How have the seats of higher learning become a mousetrap, where innocent, ambitious and meritorious students choose the path of no return? There must be something wrong there.

The alarm bells are ringing, and it is high time to be alert. Not less than 53 students have died in IITs between 2020-21 and 2024-25. It is also a tragic fact that more than half of these students were from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backwards Classes (OBC). There were 45 suicides and nine unnatural deaths on campus.

(Indian Institute of Technology.)

Deaths at IITs

If media reports are to be believed, in a letter written to IITs on December 1, 2025, Nilesh Chandra Srivastava, Under Secretary in the Department of Higher Education (DoHE), wanted information in response to a provisionally admitted Lok Sabha Starred Question (Diary No. 3682) scheduled for December 8, 2025. Congress MP KC Venugopal had raised the issue of student suicides in the IITs.

KC Venugopal raised five points. He asked whether the enrolment of students in postgraduate and doctoral programmes had declined. The Congress MP also asked questions on complaints of caste-based discrimination, suicides and unnatural deaths of students. He raised the issue of implementation status of the UGC (Promotion of Equity) Regulations, 2012.

(Student Deaths at IITs: AI-generated infographic.)

IITs become death traps

According to the government data, five students died in the IITs in 2020-21, six each in 2021-22 and 2022-23. The number of deaths increased to 17 in 2023-24 and 19 in 2024-25. Most of the deaths were by suicide, as these accounted for 84.9% of all deaths. The number of unnatural deaths also rose in the latest year, with six of the 19 deaths reported in 2024-25 falling in that category.

It has also been found that the SC, ST and OBC are the worst sufferers of these tragedies. As 23 students from the general category committed suicide, 12 (22.6%) from the OBC, 10 students with (18.9%) from the SC, and seven (13.2%) students from the ST died by suicide. One EWS student also died by suicide. Taken together, SC, ST and OBC students accounted for 29 deaths, or 54.7% of the total deaths on campus.

(Death of SC, ST, OBC Students At IITs. AI-generated infographic.)

Besides, seven of the 23 general category deaths were unnatural. All 12 OBC deaths, all seven ST deaths and the lone Economically Weaker Section (EWS) death were suicides. Nine of the 10 SC deaths were reported as suicides.

SC, ST, OBC students die at IITs

Analysts believe academic pressure, social isolation, inadequate faculty-student engagement and structural issues related to inclusion are the main reasons behind suicides. Experts argue that IITs s need stronger preventive support systems rather than a sole reliance on counselling. Talking to the Hindustan Times, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani and former IIT Delhi Director, said, "Students today come from far more diverse backgrounds and face academic pressure, relative grading, isolation, limited faculty interaction and job-related anxiety." He added, " IITs need to move from crisis management to prevention, with wellbeing integrated into campus life and stronger faculty-student engagement."