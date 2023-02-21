Search icon
DNA Explainer: What's IAS Rohini Sindhuri and IPS D Roopa 'private photo' controversy?

The feud between IAS Rohini Sindhuri and IPS D Roopa escalates so much that the Karnataka government issued transfer orders for Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa and her husband.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

Recently, the fight between IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS D Roopa on Facebook garnered a lot of attension. Today, the Karnataka government issued orders of transfer for IAS Rohini Sindhuri, IPS D Roopa and IAS Munish Mudgil. 

Basically, this all started when IPS Roopa accused IAS Rohini Sindhuri of several wrongdoings. D Roopa suggested that IAS Rohini Sindhuri has shared her personal photos with several male IAS officers. 

Roopa also claimed that IAS Rohini was accused of fudging the number of toilets built during her days as the CEO of Mandya Zilla Panchayat. She even pointed out that the death of 24 people in Chamarajanagar due to a lack of oxygen during the Covid-19 pandemic was a lapse in administration by Sindhuri, who was Mysuru's deputy commissioner at the time. 

All these allegations have been called 'false'. In a complaint by her states, "I request that in case this type of anarchical behaviour is not acted against, then Rule of Law will be thrown to pieces and public trial and false allegations based on personal vendetta will become the order of the day. I request action as per All India Service (Conduct) Rules against Smt Roopa D IPS. 

The IAS said that it is very unbecoming of an IPS officer to post false and scandalising posts against another officer. She pointed out that an official method can be adapted to file grievances and complaints against another officer. 

Talking about the alleged “obscene” photos being shared by IPS Roopa, Sindhuri said, “The photos are screenshots and picked from social media posts / WhatsApp status which is falsely being used to scandalise me. She (IPS Roopa) can share the names of people she is alleging I have sent these pics and the same can be verified.”

IAS Sindhuri on Monday met the Chief Secretary and presented her case as the allegations against her escalated. Later, even IPS Roopa too met the Chief Secretary and submitted her complaint against Sindhuri. Today, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra warned action, furious at what he called the "bad behaviour" of two officers.

 

 

