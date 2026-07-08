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Is Indian Air Force more powerful, efficient and lethal than Chinese Air Force? Know about Global Air Power Ranking by WDMMA

Which is the most powerful air force in the world? Where does the Indian Air Force stand, and how can it be compared to the Chinese Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 07:36 PM IST

Is Indian Air Force more powerful, efficient and lethal than Chinese Air Force? Know about Global Air Power Ranking by WDMMA
Indian Air Force Fighter Jet. (File Image: ANI)
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Is the Indian Air Force (IAF) more powerful, efficient and lethal than the Chinese Air Force? What will happen if the two air forces are locked in a battle or short skirmishes? What may happen if the Chinese Air Force helps the Pakistan Air Force overtly or covertly? Where does the IAF stand if two of its rivals join hands and gang up against it? These questions were asked in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, when the PAF used the fighter jets and air-to-air missiles supplied by Beijing. Now, once again, the same questions have surfaced. 

Global Air Powers Rankings 2026

According to the Global Air Powers Rankings for the year 2026, released by the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA), the IAF has been ranked one place above the Chinese Air Force or the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). While the IAF has been ranked sixth with a TrueValueRating (TvR) of 69.4, the Chinese Air Force has been placed seventh with a TvR of 63.8.

The WDMMA said in a statement, "The formula produces the ‘TruVal Rating’ (TVR), helping to definitively separate each power based on not only overall strength, but also modernisation, logistical support, attack and defence capabilities, and so on. In this way, a power is not simply assessed on its total quantity of assessed on its total quantity of aircraft but rather on its quality and general mix of inventory."

(Global Air Power Ranking By WDMMA. AI-generated infographic.)

Chinese Air Force, PAF

It added further, “Greater weight is given to categories generally overlooked by some powers, namely special-mission, dedicated bomber force, CAS, training, and on-order units.” 

With the TvR score of 242.9, the US Air Force holds the highest rank. The United States Navy, the Russian Air Force, and the United States Army hold the second, third and fourth rank respectively. The United States Marine Corps holds the fifth rank, while the Indian Air Force is ranked sixth. The Chinese and Japanese Air Forces were ranked No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, while the Israeli Air Force stands at No. 9, followed by the French Air Force.

(Global Air Power Ranking)

According to the Global Air Power Rankings 2026, the Pakistan Air Force, which is a close ally and partner of Beijing, was ranked 18th with a 46.3 TvR. The ranking is as follows:

Air Force Ranking

  • 1 United States Air Force
  • 2 United States Navy
  • 3 Russian Air Force
  • 4 United States Army
  • 5 United States Marine Corps
  • 6 Indian Air Force
  • 7 Chinese Air Force
  • 8 Japanese Air Force
  • 9 Israeli Air Force
  • 10 French Air Force
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