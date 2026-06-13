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AN-32 Explained: Cost, speed, capacity, crash history, Why IAF still operates it

IAF’s AN-32 aircraft crashed in Assam’s Jorhat, killing five on board. The accident brought the ageing military transport aircraft back into focus. Know its Soviet Union connection, history, specifications, upgrade plans and major accidents.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

AN-32 Explained: Cost, speed, capacity, crash history, Why IAF still operates it
AN-32, Transport Aircraft, IAF. (File Image)
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Military transport aircraft AN-32 has hit the headlines once again for the wrong reasons. The Indian Air Force-owned aircraft crashed and caught fire while landing at the Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday morning, killing five people onboard. Manufactured by the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing and services company, Antonov, the AN-32 is a turboprop twin-engine military transport aircraft. It took its first flight on July 9, 1976, in the erstwhile Soviet Union and was displayed at the 1977 Paris Air Show. The IAF ordered for the manufacturing of the transport plane under a treaty signed between then USSR President Leonid Brezhnev and then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The contract was signed for supplying India with 123, most of which were delivered during the 1980s and 1990s. Each of the transport aircraft costs $15 million.  In the latest development, the IAF has plans to upgrade 60 An-32 planes by FY 2029. 

AN-32: Performance

Maximum speed: 530 km/h 
Cruise speed: 470 km/h 
Range: 2,500 km with a payload of 3,700 kg 
Service ceiling: 9,500 metres

(AN-32 Transport Aircraft, Sri Lankan Air Force.)

AN-32: General Features

Crew: 4
Capacity: 42 paratroopers/50 passengers with a payload of 6,700 kg 
Length: 23.78 metres
Wingspan: 29.2 metres
Height: 8.75 metres
Wing area: 75 metres 
Empty weight: 16,800 kg

(AN-32B, Mexican Navy.)

AN-32 Crashes

  1. In its first such case, an Indian Air Force An-32 plane disappeared over the Arabian Sea on March 25, 1986. Though it was on a routine flight, from the Soviet Union via Muscat, Oman, it simply disappeared in thin air without leaving any trace. No trace of the three crew members and four passengers on board was found. 
  2. An IAF AN-32 transport aircraft crashed in the Ponmudi Mountain Range while it was flying from Tambaram Air Force Station to Thiruvananthapuram on July 15, 1990. 
  3. An IAF AN-32 plane carrying 13 people crashed on June 10, 2009, shortly after taking off from Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, a state bordering China. All people on board were killed. India signed an upgradation deal with the Ukrainian company for $US400 million.  It was agreed that the upgradation would extend the life of the plane to 15 years. 
  4. In yet another tragic incident, an IAF AN-32 plane went missing with 29 people on board while flying from Chennai to Port Blair on July 22, 2016. Its wreckage was found at a depth of 11,200 ft, 140 nautical miles from the coast of Chennai.
  5. Another IAF AN-32 transport aircraft disappeared shortly after taking off from Jorhat Air Base in Assam, northeastern India. It went missing with 13 people on board while flying over  Arunachal Pradesh. The wreckage was found after eight days. 
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