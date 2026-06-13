AN-32 Explained: Cost, speed, capacity, crash history, Why IAF still operates it

IAF’s AN-32 aircraft crashed in Assam’s Jorhat, killing five on board. The accident brought the ageing military transport aircraft back into focus. Know its Soviet Union connection, history, specifications, upgrade plans and major accidents.

Military transport aircraft AN-32 has hit the headlines once again for the wrong reasons. The Indian Air Force-owned aircraft crashed and caught fire while landing at the Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday morning, killing five people onboard. Manufactured by the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing and services company, Antonov, the AN-32 is a turboprop twin-engine military transport aircraft. It took its first flight on July 9, 1976, in the erstwhile Soviet Union and was displayed at the 1977 Paris Air Show. The IAF ordered for the manufacturing of the transport plane under a treaty signed between then USSR President Leonid Brezhnev and then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The contract was signed for supplying India with 123, most of which were delivered during the 1980s and 1990s. Each of the transport aircraft costs $15 million. In the latest development, the IAF has plans to upgrade 60 An-32 planes by FY 2029.

AN-32: Performance

Maximum speed: 530 km/h

Cruise speed: 470 km/h

Range: 2,500 km with a payload of 3,700 kg

Service ceiling: 9,500 metres

(AN-32 Transport Aircraft, Sri Lankan Air Force.)

AN-32: General Features

Crew: 4

Capacity: 42 paratroopers/50 passengers with a payload of 6,700 kg

Length: 23.78 metres

Wingspan: 29.2 metres

Height: 8.75 metres

Wing area: 75 metres

Empty weight: 16,800 kg

(AN-32B, Mexican Navy.)

AN-32 Crashes