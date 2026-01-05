FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

How will US’ capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros impact China? Will it get back billions of dollars stuck in loan?

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged several big leaders to "respect development in other countries" in an attack on US intervention in Venezuela. Venezuela political crisis will likely impact China's oil-backed loans, its billions stuck there, and it may lose control over Venezuela oil reserves

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

How will US’ capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros impact China? Will it get back billions of dollars stuck in loan?
Donald Trump's capture of Nicolas Maduro may likely impact Xi Jinping's China
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged several big leaders to initiate “respecting the development path of other nations”, indirectly attacking United States' claim to power in Venezuela and abduction of its president, Nicolas Maduro. Chinese news agency Xinhua quoted Xi Jinping as saying, “The world today is undergoing changes and turbulence not seen in a century, with unilateral and bullying actions severely undermining the international order.”

Prior to this veiled attack, Jinping criticised Donald Trump's initial threats to Venezuela. While attending a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, the Chinese President said, “All countries should respect the development paths independently chosen by the peoples of other nations, abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and major powers, in particular, should take the lead in doing so.”

Beijing has constantly supported Venezuela's relations with other countries independent of any outside intervention. It has maintained Caracas' right to have economic cooperation with other countries with no outside influence.

How are China-Venezuela relations?

China has long been the South American country's largest oil buyer, from the time of Hugo Chavez, Maduro's predecessor. As Beijing and Caracas share deep strategic ties which has been strengthened by political alignment, energy cooperation, and shared opposition to the US and Western influence in Latin America in the past 20 years.

This cooperation and strategic partnership have been badly hit by US' claim to power and abduction of Maduro. In these years, China has become one of the biggest buyers of Venezuela's oil amid US sanctions and its major investor and lender, extending tens of billions of dollars in oil-backed loan

How will China face troubles in Venezuela?

China has many fears from this political turbulence, because:

-China’s financial regulators are now pressuring banks to reveal their Venezuelan debt and closely monitor risks, in a sign of anxiety regarding financial fallout. China’s reaction is significant because Venezuela has been a major strategic and economic partner, especially for loans backed by oil exports.

-China has loaned tens of billions of dollars to Venezuela in the past two decades, largely through state policy banks and linked to future oil deliveries. As per estimates, total loans over these years range from $60 billion to even higher in the form of joint funds and guarantees. Major mode of payment is oil-for-loan deals, that is, repayment will me made in oil shipments than cash.

-US government might attempt to renegotiate, restructure, or even reject some Chinese debts. These loans are controversial and not fully transparent.

-In case the US completely controls Venezuelan oil assets, China’s payment in crude shipments against debts could be blocked, limited, or repurposed to satisfy new creditors.

Will China get its money back?

There maybe various problems for China in its repayment, like:

-Full repayment in cash is unlikely, because Venezuela’s debt situation was already distressed before this intervention, and much repayment was tied to oil deliveries rather than cash flowing to China.

-Some loan claims may be reduced or frozen in international restructuring negotiations — especially if Venezuela defaults and restructures heavy debt. 

