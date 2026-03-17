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How US-Israel-Iran war triggered India's worst LPG crisis in years

With more than 77 lakhs LPG cylinders being booked, India has plunged into the worst LPG crisis in years. Despite the government claims of no shortage of the cooking gas, restaurants have been closed, eateries have began charging extra money and factories have closed the shops. Know in detail.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

How US-Israel-Iran war triggered India's worst LPG crisis in years
LPG supply has gripped India. (Representative Image.)
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How deep is the LPG crisis in India at present? As it is evident, India is going through the worst LPG crisis in decades, with more than 77 lakh cylinders booked across the nation. The crisis began with the beginning of the US-Iran war, but it deepened after the Strait of Hormuz was closed. As India imports about 60% of its LPG requirements, and about 90% of that flows through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the country was plunged into a much deeper crisis. 

LPG Crisis amid US-Iran war

Hundreds of eateries have been closed; prices of foodstuffs have gone up, with many restaurants charging extra money due to the increased LPG prices; and corporate houses have slashed their menus in the staff canteens. Some hotels have reduced menus or stopped cooking those dishes that need more LPG. Factories have suffered immensely, with many biscuit units and bakeries closing down their shops or slashing production. 

Despite long queues in front of LPG stores and incidents of hoarding and looting cylinders, the government has claimed that there is no paucity of cooking gas. However, it has taken emergency measures at the same time. It has prioritized household supplies over industrial use and claimed to have increased production by about 10 to 30%. 

Government claims normalcy

The government has also claimed that domestic “refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories.” It has been said in a statement, "The country remains self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel, requiring no imports of the fuels to meet domestic demand." Similarly, the government-controlled oil marketing companies have said that there are no dry outs at fuel retail outlets or LPG distributorships. It has also claimed that petrol, diesel, and LPG supplies are being maintained regularly.

The situation improved after Iran allowed two India-bound LPG tankers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz. After two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, with about 92,712 tonnes of LPG, crossed the war-hit Strait of Hormuz, another vessel, Jag Laadki, departed Fujairah at 10.30 a.m. IST and is bound for India, with all crew members safe, the government said. Jag Laadki is the fourth Indian-flagged vessel to have come out of the war zone unharmed. 

The Union government said in a statement, "Citizens are advised not to panic as the government remains committed to maintaining adequate LPG availability for households and essential sectors.” It added, "Consumers are requested to avoid panic bookings, use digital booking platforms, and avoid unnecessary visits to LPG distributors." 

Sale of LPG falls due to short supply

The government-controlled companies of the Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum ​Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp sell cooking gas in India. They sold about 1.15 million metric tons of LPG in the first half of March; it was 17.3% less than a year earlier and 26.3% less than in the same period in the ​previous month. According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, New Delhi has 22 tankers, including six LPG ​ships, four crude carriers, and one liquefied natural gas vessel, stranded in the Strait of ‌Hormuz due to the ongoing war. These companies sold 327,900 tonnes in ​the first half ⁠of March, a decline of about 12.3% from the previous month and a 4% fall from the ​same period a year ago. 

 

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