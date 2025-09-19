How strong is Saudi Arabia’s military? Can Pakistan and Saudi together defeat India in war? Military strength compared here

India has experience of military clashes with Pakistan in 1947-48, 1965, 1971, 1999 Kargil War and the recently concluded four days of skirmishes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Can Pakistan and Saudi Arabia together defeat India in war? How may Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact impact it?

The recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact is most likely to unnerve not only South Asia but also the Middle East. Its reverberation can be felt as far as the US, with its close ally Israel feeling threatened by a joint force of two Islamic countries, one of them having a nuclear arsenal. However, it is likely to hit the Indian defence establishment, which has experience of military clashes with Pakistan in 1947-48, 1965, 1971, the 1999 Kargil War, and the recently concluded four days of skirmishes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact

As the Pakistan-Saudi Defence Agreement says that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," it is natural to believe Saudi Arabia will help Pakistan militarily if an India-Pakistan war erupts. Can Saudi Arabia and Pakistan together defeat India in a war? How strong is the Saudi military, and what may be the strength of the two militaries put together?

How strong is Saudi Arabia's military?

The Saudi Arabian military has five branches—the Royal Saudi Army, Navy, Air Force, Air Defense, and Strategic Missile Force. Riyadh also has three other Royal Saudi National Guard units: the Royal Guard Regiment and the Royal Border Guards. All of these forces operate under the King of Saudi Arabia, who is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is the de facto ruler of the country at present.

Military personnel: Pakistan-Saudi vs. India

According to the 2025 Global Firepower Index, Saudi Arabia, ranked 24th out of 145 countries, has 2,57,000 active military personnel. Pakistan's military has 654,000 active personnel, 550,000 in reserve, and 500,000 in paramilitary forces. India is far superior in number, with 1.46 million active personnel, 1.15 million in reserve, and 2.5 million in paramilitary forces.

Air and naval power: Pakistan- Saudi vs. India

Riyadh has developed its defence forces over decades and now it has 917 aircraft, with 642 in operational readiness. The Saudi air fleet includes 198 fighter jets, 185 helicopters, 24 attack helicopters in readiness, and 22 tanker aircraft in stock. Pakistan has a fleet of 121 naval vessels and 1,399 aircraft. Neither Saudi Arabia nor Pakistan has an aircraft carrier.

India is much superior with two aircraft carriers, 293 naval vessels, and 2,229 aircraft, including advanced fighter jets.

Army

The Saudi Arabian Army has 840 tanks, 332 self-propelled artillery units, and 225 multiple launch rocket systems. The Pakistan Army operates approximately 1,839 tanks. India has much more firepower with 4,201 tanks and a greater number of artillery units and armored vehicles.

Defence Spending

Saudi Arabia's defense budget for 2025 is $78 billion, with emphasis on procurement of weapons. Pakistan allocated $10 billion for defence in its Budget 2025. India has an $81 billion defense budget in 2025.

According to the 2025 Global Firepower Index, India's military strength has been placed fourth globally, while Pakistan ranks twelfth. Saudi Arabia ranks 24th. In overall comparison, it is clear that India holds a significant advantage in total military assets, with a larger and more modern arsenal across all branches. So, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan together cannot beat India in a war.

