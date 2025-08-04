How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...

Shibu Soren, also known as "Gurji," became the chief minister of Jharkhand three times, although he never completed his term and was forced to leave for one reason or another. 'Dishom Guru' also served as an MP from 1980 to 1984, 1989 to 1998, and from 2002 to 2019.

When Sobaran Soren was killed allegedly for organising the tribals against the moneylenders who had captured their land, his 13-year-old son, Shibu, was desolate and inconsolable. This incident changed his life forever. Shibu Soren decided to dedicate his life to opposing moneylenders and ending the exploitation of tribals. He organised the tribals, made them aware of their rights, and held widespread and repeated demonstrations against the moneylenders. He led them to organise "dhankatani" movement, in which tribal women reaped the crops while male members of the family, with bow and arrow in their hands, shielded them. He also organised them for cooperative farming. Soon, he became their "guruji" or "dishom guru", as he was called by fellow tribal brethren.

Shibu Soren sets up JMM for Jharkhand

Soon, "guruji" felt the need to set up a separate state where the tribals could rule themselves and take all significant decisions so that they are not exploited by outsiders or "dikus", as they were called in hatred and disdain. Shibu Soren joined hands with AK Roy and Binode Bihari Mahato in 1972 and launched the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to spearhead the movement for a separate state for tribals. The newly formed party won 9 out of 18 assembly seats in 1980 in the Santhal Pargana area, which was a part of Bihar. Shibu Soren also became an MP for the first time. He never looked back and dedicated his life to the creation of Jharkhand. Ultimately, a separate state of Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

(Shibu Soren at an election rally)

'Gurji' becomes Jharkhand CM three times

"Gurji" became chief minister of Jharkhand three times, though he never completed his term and was forced to leave for one reason or another. Shibu Soren took the oath of office of the Chief Minister on March 2, 2005, and resigned on March 11 when he failed to prove the majority for his government on the floor of the house. He ruled the state from August 27, 2008, to January 12, 2009. His last tenure as the head of the government lasted from December 30, 2009, to May 31, 2010. He also served as an MP from 1980 to 1984, 1989 to 1998, and 2002 to 2019.

(Shibu Soren in the middle)

'Dishom Guru' convicted for murder, jailed

The life of Guruji was full of controversies and topsy-turvy. He quit as the Coal Minister in the Manmohan Singh government after he was arrested in the infamous Chirudih case. He was accused of leading the attack in a clash taking place on January 23, 1975, when 10 people, including 9 Muslims, were killed. Soren was acquitted in 2004. Guruji was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of his secretary Shashinath Jha in 2006. It was accused that Shibu Soren kidnapped Jha and killed him because he was aware of the reported deal between the Congress and the JMM to vote for the Narsimha Rao government in the 1993 no-confidence motion. However, he was acquitted in 2007.

"Guruji" will always be remembered for his struggle and sacrifice for the downtrodden and exploited classes and for leading the movement that set up a separate state for the tribals.