Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings

Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...

Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?

How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...

This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the scheme

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become only second Indian to achieve this unique record...

Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi's high-security zone, writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son with shocking racist abuse

Man gets creative with old fridge, turns it into..., actor Aparshakti Khurana says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants

In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek

Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's Rs 16 crore luxurious 'all white' Mumbai house, with serene balcony view, spacious living room

Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's luxurious Mumbai house

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants

In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top

Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's Rs 16 crore luxurious 'all white' Mumbai house, with serene balcony view, spacious living room

Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's luxurious Mumbai house

From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...

Shibu Soren, also known as "Gurji," became the chief minister of Jharkhand three times, although he never completed his term and was forced to leave for one reason or another. 'Dishom Guru' also served as an MP from 1980 to 1984, 1989 to 1998, and from 2002 to 2019.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 01:31 PM IST

How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...
Shibu Soren, taking oath as Union Minister (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

When Sobaran Soren was killed allegedly for organising the tribals against the moneylenders who had captured their land, his 13-year-old son, Shibu, was desolate and inconsolable. This incident changed his life forever. Shibu Soren decided to dedicate his life to opposing moneylenders and ending the exploitation of tribals. He organised the tribals, made them aware of their rights, and held widespread and repeated demonstrations against the moneylenders. He led them to organise "dhankatani" movement, in which tribal women reaped the crops while male members of the family, with bow and arrow in their hands, shielded them. He also organised them for cooperative farming. Soon, he became their "guruji" or "dishom guru", as he was called by fellow tribal brethren. 

Shibu Soren sets up JMM for Jharkhand

Soon, "guruji" felt the need to set up a separate state where the tribals could rule themselves and take all significant decisions so that they are not exploited by outsiders or "dikus", as they were called in hatred and disdain. Shibu Soren joined hands with AK Roy and Binode Bihari Mahato in 1972 and launched the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to spearhead the movement for a separate state for tribals. The newly formed party won 9 out of 18 assembly seats in 1980 in the Santhal Pargana area, which was a part of Bihar. Shibu Soren also became an MP for the first time. He never looked back and dedicated his life to the creation of Jharkhand. Ultimately, a separate state of Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. 

 

(Shibu Soren at an election rally)

'Gurji' becomes Jharkhand CM three times

"Gurji" became chief minister of Jharkhand three times, though he never completed his term and was forced to leave for one reason or another. Shibu Soren took the oath of office of the Chief Minister on March 2, 2005, and resigned on March 11 when he failed to prove the majority for his government on the floor of the house. He ruled the state from August 27, 2008, to January 12, 2009. His last tenure as the head of the government lasted from December 30, 2009, to May 31, 2010. He also served as an MP from 1980 to 1984, 1989 to 1998, and 2002 to 2019. 

 

(Shibu Soren in the middle)

'Dishom Guru' convicted for murder, jailed

The life of Guruji was full of controversies and topsy-turvy. He quit as the Coal Minister in the Manmohan Singh government after he was arrested in the infamous Chirudih case. He was accused of leading the attack in a clash taking place on January 23, 1975, when 10 people, including 9 Muslims, were killed. Soren was acquitted in 2004. Guruji was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of his secretary Shashinath Jha in 2006. It was accused that Shibu Soren kidnapped Jha and killed him because he was aware of the reported deal between the Congress and the JMM to vote for the Narsimha Rao government in the 1993 no-confidence motion. However, he was acquitted in 2007. 

"Guruji" will always be remembered for his struggle and sacrifice for the downtrodden and exploited classes and for leading the movement that set up a separate state for the tribals. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    What will Sunjay Kapur's children Samaira and Kiaan inherit from his Rs 30000 crore empire? Karisma Kapoor already has ownership of...
    What will Sunjay Kapur's children Samaira and Kiaan inherit from his empire?
    NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...
    NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time...
    Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..
    Mahavatar Narsimha BO collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 cr
    This is India's largest airport, with one of Asia's longest runways, not Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, it is in...
    This is India's largest airport, with one of Asia's longest runways, it is in...
    The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over National Award criticism: 'Their job is to...'
    The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants
    In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top
    Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's Rs 16 crore luxurious 'all white' Mumbai house, with serene balcony view, spacious living room
    Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's luxurious Mumbai house
    From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
    5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
    Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this traditional desi drink
    Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this drink
    Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress that left everyone breathless
    Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress th
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE