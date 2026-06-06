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How is Pakistan using its UNSC membership to keep Jammu and Kashmir in global focus? Why is India pushing back?

How is Pakistan using its position in the UNSC to settle its bilateral political score with India, flouting all bipartisan norms of the world body? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

How is Pakistan using its UNSC membership to keep Jammu and Kashmir in global focus? Why is India pushing back?
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When Pakistan was elected to the UN Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat for the 2025–2026 term on June 6, 2024, all eyes were set on India, waiting to see how New Delhi would react. Much to the disappointment of India, Pakistan garnered an overwhelming 182 out of 190 valid votes, representing the Asia-Pacific group. With this overwhelming vote, Islamabad got its eighth term serving as a non-permanent member on the council. Since then, it has been alleged many times by India and others that Pakistan has used this position to settle its bilateral political score with its neighbour and arch-rival. 

India-Pakistan Ties: Jammu and Kashmir at UNSC

Indian diplomats have been vocal in attacking Pakistan for inserting references to India even during discussions on subjects like human rights, counter-terrorism, international peace and security and civilian protection, besides raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir umpteen number of times. India's stand has been that the Kashmir question is a bilateral issue that should be resolved by holding talks between the two countries, with no role for a third party. Contrary to this and much to the chagrin of India, Pakistan has raised this issue frequently, seeking UN attention. Islamabad has demanded a plebiscite with the right of self-determination under many UN resolutions. New Delhi has rejected it many times. 

(Pakistan Misusing UNSC Seat Against India. AI-produced infographic.)

Despite much of the hullabaloo, Pakistan has so far failed to make any headway or get any of its goals fulfilled. Analysts believe it is mainly because:

  • Non-permanent members cannot unilaterally pass resolutions at the UNSC.
  • Major UNSC decisions require broader support and backing of the permanent members.
  • Most decisions at the UNSC are taken collectively.
  • Committee chairs largely perform procedural and coordinating roles, and Pakistan can not breach it.

(United Nations Security Council meeting.)

Kashmir at UN

In the latest spat, held on Friday, India strongly pushed back against Pakistan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir during a session of the UNSC and asserted that the Union Territory remains an inseparable part of the country. It also warned the neighbouring country against spreading what it described as misleading narratives on international platforms. 

Speaking during discussions on the UN Security Council's annual report, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P Harish, responded to remarks made by Pakistan's envoy, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who had raised the Kashmir issue during the proceedings. He also slammed Pakistan for repeatedly bringing bilateral issues to international forums, saying such actions divert attention from the purpose of multilateral institutions.

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