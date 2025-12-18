How Pakistan's ISI is trying to reclaim Bangladesh through ballots and beyond? How can India save 'Sonar Bangla' from Islamists?

With elections and a referendum due in 2026, Bangladesh stands at a crossroads as Pakistan’s ISI seeks influence and India recalibrates ties.

Bangladesh is at the crossroads of history as it is going to polls along with the referendum on the July Charter on February 12, 2026. Though New Delhi has reached out to the main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, is gearing up to nudge India out and install its puppet, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, by hook or by crook. The intelligence wing of the Pakistan Army has also patiently invested in the National Citizen Party (NCP) and its leaders, who led a series of nationwide movements against the Sheikh Hasina government last year. Hasina quit as the prime minister and fled the country on August 5, 2024, minutes before hundreds of protesters stormed her official residence of Ganabhaban, ransacked it and looted whatever they could.

India-Bangladesh Relations

Though India had a strained relationship with the Khaleda Zia-led party, which remains estranged due to its closeness to the Awami League, it reached out to the Begum, as she is called, after the fall of the Hasina government. Earlier too, New Delhi had advised the then prime minister to offer an olive branch to Khaleda Zia and ask her party to participate in the polls held in 2024, a suggestion Sheikh Hasina ignored that led to her downfall. India opened the back-channel diplomacy, and some of the BNP leaders visited New Delhi. It was followed by another significant move as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern at the deteriorating health of Khaleda Zia and offered help. The BNP responded to it positively.

(Violence in Bangladesh)

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh in elections

Earlier, the BNP distanced itself from the Jamaat-e-Islami in an attempt to present itself as a liberal democratic party to fill the vacuum created after the Awami League was banned. Its has chalked out the strategy to wean away the cadres and voters of the Sheikh Hasina-led party. Despite the unprecedented rise of the Islamist forces, the basic fabric of Bangladeshi society and its politics continues to remain liberal and secular, and those following the middle path outnumber all others. If the party gets the support of this section of society, it will also get the much-needed credibility and acceptance, something the party has been lacking for a long time.

ISI: Bangladesh interference

However, it does not suit the game plan of the ISI. The Pakistani agency wants to install the Islamist party at the centre in such a way that it could play a significant role in any future dispensation of the country. If media reports are to be believed, the BNP has been surging ahead of all other parties in all the opinion polls held so far. If the final result of the general elections comes in accordance with this, the Khaleda Zia-led party should form the government on its own, something anathema to the ISI.

Pakistan, ISI' role in Bangladesh

Chief Advisor to the Bangladesh interim government, Muhammad Yunus, is supposed to be unbiased and he pretends to be so, but he is far from being a neutral administrator who should leave after holding a free and fair election. In an attempt to delay the general elections, he first promised to carry out reforms. He did not admit that it was beyond his mandate to carry out reforms with far-reaching consequences. A caretaker government cannot bring the reforms that may change the course of the country; only a duly elected government can do it. Ultimately, the Nobel laureate economist relented after coming under pressure from the BNP and agreed to hold the general elections along with the referendum related to reforms.

Is Muhammad Yunus's interim government unbiased?

If reports are to be believed, Muhammad Yunus wants a coalition government of the NCP and Jamaat-e-Islami, with the BNP sitting in the opposition and the Awami League without representation in the Jatiya Sansad, the Bangladesh Parliament. This is what Pakistan wants. However, the present trend and indication show the masses do not want this to happen. The media reports suggest the ISI may resort to engineering widespread violence ahead of the polls. The workers of the Awami League, as well as those of the BNP, along with the Hindu minority, may be targeted, cowed down, and relegated to the sidelines so that they do not participate in the poll process in any significant way, leaving room for the Jamaat. The spiral of political violence and vendetta may spill over to the Indian side of the border.

WATCH | Delhi | Bangladesh High Commissioner leaves from the Ministry of External Affairs after a meeting on the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, after a threat was received https://t.co/gn8ffQ1txb pic.twitter.com/kXNrBEw1zx — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh elections

The NCP made its intentions clear on Monday when its leader, Hasnat Abdullah, reportedly warned that Bangladesh would shelter separatist groups to isolate India's "Seven Sisters" if Delhi tried to destabilise the country. He threatened to cut off the Chicken's Neck, the narrow corridor in India that lies between Nepal and Bangladesh and connects the rest of India to the northeastern states. Raking up the anti-India rhetoric, Mahfuj Alam, a student leader who is campaigning for the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, said, "We will not tolerate if terrorism is exported from India. Our enemies will not be safe if our security is harmed." The gravity of the situation can be gauged by the fact that July Oikyo Mancho, an umbrella organisation of multiple conservative parties and groups, appealed to march to the Indian High Commission.

Is India sitting with its fingers crossed? Has it left Bangladesh to its fate? Will ISI succeed in its design? Will the liberal, secular people come forward to save the land of Kazi Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore, who wrote, "Aamar Sonar Bangla, Aami tomay bhalo basi," the national anthem of this South Asian country?