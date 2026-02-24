With the killing of Mexican drug lord El Mencho, the global narcotics network involving Chinese-linked syndicates, Canadian hideouts and fentanyl trafficking has been exposed. Is the modern drug crisis rooted in the Opium War between China and Britain in 19th century?

After the Mexican Army swooped down upon drug lord Nemesio Osiguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, and killed him, the nefarious nexus of drug syndicates operating across the world with impunity raised many questions once again. The federal government deployed more than 10,000 troops and tracked down the kingpin based on the information about his rendezvous with his girlfriend. The massive army of the members of the drug syndicate went on a rampage after El Mencho was killed. This indicates how well-entrenched this network of drug traffickers is and how meticulously they work.

China's drug syndicates and global drug cartels

According to an investigation carried out by the Small War Journal, Chinese state-linked narco-syndicates have acquired vast areas along British Columbia’s Cultus Lake region in Canada. The Tse Chi Lop-led Sam Gor syndicate has made deep inroads in the area and developed a complex network. The drug syndicate operates at the intersection of transnational drug trafficking, and it is involved in money laundering and state-sponsored influence activities. According to the study, the main hideout of the narco-syndicate spans 30 acres and is situated near the US border. It has extensive connections to individuals associated with the Chinese security apparatus, mining interests, and the United Front Work Department. It is also believed that these properties serve as drug trafficking conduits and also work as a place for complex transnational criminal operations.

JUST IN: Scenes out of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as CJNG cartel and Mexican forces clash. pic.twitter.com/cw2kEqzW1k — BRICS News (BRICSinfo) February 22, 2026

Is China avenging the gross injustice done to it by the Britain-led West in the 19th century? Is it taking the revenge of the Opium Wars that not only insulted it, but also snatched Hong Kong, besides taking hundreds of thousands of Spanish dollar, that may be worth hundreds of billions of dollars today?

Chinese narco-network in Canada

The First Opium War erupted in 1939 after the Qing Dynasty of China enforced the prohibition of opium. It included the confiscation and destruction of the opium stocks owned by the British East India Company and British individuals. The main reason of the conflict was the trade surplus China enjoyed because of a near monopoly in tea, porcelain, silk, and silver. The British East India Company developed the cultivation of opium in the Bengal Presidency, opened the Opium Exchange in Calcutta (now Kolkata), and pushed the narcotics into China in a big way. The magnitude of addiction of the Chinese youth can be gauged by the fact that the East India Company sold 4,000 chests of opium a year in 1797. Each chest weighed 77 kilograms, amounting to about 308 tonnes.

China struggled to fight the drug menace, and its successive emperors issued edicts making opium illegal in 1729, 1799, 1814, and 1831. However, the drug smuggling continued unabated. Britishers were not the only businessmen; American and Turkish smugglers joined them. The Chinese opium trade soared to 30,000 chests, or 2,310 tonnes, by 1833. The First Opium War was triggered after Charles Elliot, Chief Superintendent of British Trade in China, was forced to hand over 20,000 chests of opium to Canton Governor General Lin Zexu. The stock of opium was destroyed. The warships of China and Britain fought in the Kowloon Estuary on September 4, 1839.

Opium Wars

Almost one year later, the British government sent a military expedition in May 1840. Its objective was to impose reparations for the financial losses experienced by opium traders in Canton and to guarantee future security for the trade. A massive British naval force arrived off Macao on June 21, 1840. It inflicted a series of decisive defeats on Chinese forces.

The Chinese emperor was forced to sign the Treaty of Nanking in 1842. Under the treaty, he had to cede Hong Kong Island and the surrounding smaller islands to Britain. Besides, the ports of Shanghai, Canton, Ningbo, Fuzhou, and Xiamen were opened to the merchants of the West, giving them unfettered access. It meant they were allowed to send ships laden with opium.

Second Opium War

The Second Opium War erupted in 1856, after the Imperial Governor of Canton wanted to stop the opium trade once again and seized the Arrow, a ship claiming British registration, and arrested its crew members. John Bowring, Governor of British Hong Kong, with the help of Rear Admiral Sir Michael Seymour's East Indies and China Station fleet, bombarded and captured the Pearl River forts on the approach to Canton on October 23, 1856. The Treaty of Tientsin (now Tianjin) was signed in 1858. The Chinese government agreed to pay war reparations for the expenses of the conflict. He was also forced to open ten ports to European commerce, legalize the opium trade, and grant foreign traders and missionaries rights to travel within China.

However, China continued to resist the British hegemony. A second phase of hostilities started, and the British naval forces ransacked the Old Summer Palace and occupied the Forbidden City palace complex in Beijing. However, the treaty was confirmed by the Convention of Peking in 1860.

China's fentanyl supply and Mexico

Now, China is being accused of pushing fentanyl into the US through Latin American countries. The US regulators approved this chemical for use in medical settings as a pain reliever in the 1960s, but it has since become the main drug responsible for opioid overdose deaths in the US. If reports are to be believed, about 150 people in the US die every day because of fentanyl. According to the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Mexican drug syndicates, including the Sinaloa Cartel, produce and deliver fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs into the US. It has been alleged that these chemicals are sourced from China by traffickers, who convert them into the finished product in labs in Mexico before smuggling the same into the US.

China classified fentanyl as a controlled narcotic in 2019. It also added some of the chemicals to the list. The details of the undercover agents communicating with Chinese manufacturers show that some chemical companies in China have been selling controlled chemicals. According to a BBC report, "instances where Chinese manufacturers have provided instructions on how to make fentanyl from products they sell, through encrypted platforms and cryptocurrency payments." Despite repeated denials by Beijing, the analyst believes that China remains the main source of the chemicals used to make fentanyl.