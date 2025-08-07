Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Coolie first review out: Rajinikanth delivers 'best performance since Kabali', Nagarjuna is 'backbone', Aamir Khan's cameo is 'powerful' but main highlight of Lokesh Kanagaraj film is....

Will India celebrate its 78th or 79th Independence Day? Here's what PMO says, all you need to know

'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters

How much will 50% US tariff impact India? Indian exports may fall by ...

Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Marks Independence Day With “Humare Rakshak”- A Tribute to India's Armed Forces and Operation Sindoor

Day after Trump slaps India with additional 25 percent tariff, China issues BIG statement, says, 'Give the bully...'

Dr. Jannvi Hinduja and the Emergence of Soul-Centered Wellness in India Ft. Chandrika Holisticare

Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'

Trade analyst Komal Nahta slams Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan for block bookings trend: 'Would you murder...'

Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin cricket administration, former Indian skipper to file nomination for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

How much will 50% US tariff impact India? Indian exports may fall by ...

With US tariffs on India reaching 50% and its competitors like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia paying lower tariffs, India is set to lose. How much may the India-US bilateral trade fall in the aftermath of the new tariff rates announced by US President Donald Trump?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

How much will 50% US tariff impact India? Indian exports may fall by ...
US President Donald Trump announces new tariffs in the White House (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

How much will the 50% US tariff impact Indian exports? Which sectors will be hit hardest? After US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on India for buying crude oil and military hardware from Russia, the cumulative tariff rate comes to 50%. This is certain to hit hard on Indian exports to the US. It is ironic that Donald Trump hoped to increase the India-US bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 and imposed a 50% tariff soon after.

US tariffs may impact these sectors most

After the new tariff rates come into force on August 28, 2025, India will find it extremely difficult to sell products from sectors like leather, chemicals, footwear, gems and jewelry, textiles, and shrimp. Steel, aluminium and automotive parts will get even higher tariffs; semiconductors and chemicals will be charged less. According to the New Delhi-based think tank, Global Trade Research Institute (GTRI),   the new effective tariff rates will be:

  • Knitted clothes - 63.9%
  • Woven clothes - 60.3%
  • Textiles - 59%
  • Organic chemicals - 54% total duty
  • Carpets - 52.9%
  • Furniture, bedding, mattresses – 52.3%
  • Diamonds, gold - 52.1%
  • Machinery and mechanical appliances - 51.3%

Sector-wise losses

The GTRI has also estimated the possible loss to India. It may suffer sector-wise loss as follows.

  • Gems and jewellery ($12 billion)
  • Textiles/ clothing ($10.3 billion)
  • Electrical and mechanical machinery (about $9 billion)
  • Chemicals ($2.34 billion)
  • Shrimp ($2.24 billion)
  • Leather and footwear ($1.18 billion)

Why double whammy on Indian exports?

Expressing concerns over the possible impact of the 50% US tariffs, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has said that the total impact on India's exports will be about 50%. Analysts point out that it will be a double whammy for India because its competitors like Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will have to pay lower tariffs. Vietnam and Bangladesh are already posing considerable challenges to India in the ready-made garment and textile sectors. Now India faces an uphill task in competing with them in the US market. 

According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, the US-India bilateral trade in the Financial Year 2022 stood at US$191 billion. India exported goods worth US$118.5 billion, while it imported from the US products worth US$72.9 billion. It increased to $212 billion with a trade surplus of $46 billion in FY 2024 as India exported goods worth $166 billion. So, it can be said that India may lose exports worth $83 billion. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became...
Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and unseen photo from Silsila shoot in Kashmir goes viral
Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and...
Redefining India’s Digital Edge: How Amit Choubey’s Global Playbook is Powering Industry 4.0
Amit Choubey: Powering India's Industry 4.0 with a Global Digital Playbook
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, losing blockbusters to Aamir Khan: 'I believe...'
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE