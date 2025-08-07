How much will 50% US tariff impact India? Indian exports may fall by ...

Coolie first review out: Rajinikanth delivers 'best performance since Kabali', Nagarjuna is 'backbone', Aamir Khan's cameo is 'powerful' but main highlight of Lokesh Kanagaraj film is....
EXPLAINER
With US tariffs on India reaching 50% and its competitors like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia paying lower tariffs, India is set to lose. How much may the India-US bilateral trade fall in the aftermath of the new tariff rates announced by US President Donald Trump?
How much will the 50% US tariff impact Indian exports? Which sectors will be hit hardest? After US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on India for buying crude oil and military hardware from Russia, the cumulative tariff rate comes to 50%. This is certain to hit hard on Indian exports to the US. It is ironic that Donald Trump hoped to increase the India-US bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 and imposed a 50% tariff soon after.
After the new tariff rates come into force on August 28, 2025, India will find it extremely difficult to sell products from sectors like leather, chemicals, footwear, gems and jewelry, textiles, and shrimp. Steel, aluminium and automotive parts will get even higher tariffs; semiconductors and chemicals will be charged less. According to the New Delhi-based think tank, Global Trade Research Institute (GTRI), the new effective tariff rates will be:
The GTRI has also estimated the possible loss to India. It may suffer sector-wise loss as follows.
Expressing concerns over the possible impact of the 50% US tariffs, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has said that the total impact on India's exports will be about 50%. Analysts point out that it will be a double whammy for India because its competitors like Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will have to pay lower tariffs. Vietnam and Bangladesh are already posing considerable challenges to India in the ready-made garment and textile sectors. Now India faces an uphill task in competing with them in the US market.
According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, the US-India bilateral trade in the Financial Year 2022 stood at US$191 billion. India exported goods worth US$118.5 billion, while it imported from the US products worth US$72.9 billion. It increased to $212 billion with a trade surplus of $46 billion in FY 2024 as India exported goods worth $166 billion. So, it can be said that India may lose exports worth $83 billion.