US-Iran War: How much money has US spent so far? War cost crosses whopping $70 billion? Details here

Did US President Donald Trump think even once about how much he might have to spend on the war with Iran when he had ordered the Pentagon to bomb Tehran on February 28? How much more will the US have to spend if the war is prolonged for one month?

How much money has the US already spent on the ongoing Iran war? At a time when the US economy was showing early signs of slowdown and most of the banks and financial institutions were coming under stress, the stock market was in the red, and the corporate houses were reporting increasing losses, President Donald Trump chose to pick up the war with Iran without any apparent provocation. Though the back channel talks were going on, and Tehran had reportedly agreed to put a hold on its nuclear programme and accept its monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Washington pulled out of the talks and started bombing Iran, much to the surprise and chagrin of the geopolitics experts and even the defence hawks. Though the US has spent billions of dollars in the war, victory still eludes the Pentagon. Now, President Trump is trying to come out of the war respectfully.

How much does US-Israel-Iran cost?

The present US-Israel-Iran conflict began on February 28, 2026, when Tel Aviv bombed Iran; it was soon followed by the US. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and many of its top leaders and senior military officials were killed. Tehran retaliated with strikes on US and Israeli assets, including attacking in the Gulf; it closed the Strait of Hormuz, setting the international crude price on fire. Trump announced a conditional two-week ceasefire on April 7, 2026.

Though there is no official audited report on how much money the Trump administration has spent on fighting an avoidable war, it has been estimated that billions of dollars have been spent on acquiring weapons and other military hardware alone. If media reports are to be believed, a credible estimate as of April 22, 2026, stands at about $70 billion. It includes the direct cost of the military operations, the value of missiles, drones, bombs, and delivery systems like fighter jets and transport planes, and the deployment cost of ships, aircraft, and troops, besides equipment losses and damage. It also includes the emergency replenishment contracts, energy bills due to increased crude oil prices, and disruption of supply chains and trade losses.

(US-Iran War: Weapons Used. Image Credit: CSIS.)

Pentagon Iran war cost

The Pentagon estimated a loss of $11.3 billion in the first six days alone. Based on the study of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), media reports have estimated a loss of $25 billion to $45 billion in operation costs alone. It includes carrier strike groups, air sorties by fighter planes, movement of tankers, logistics costs, costs incurred on maintenance of bases, and intelligence operations and cyber warfare costs.

(US-Iran War: Cost Estimates)

An estimated amount of $20 billion to $30 billions were spent on the arms and ammunition used in the war. It includes Tomahawk missiles, JASSM, Patriot missiles, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems, and short-range missiles like SM-3, SM-6, and PrSM. Equipment damages worth $3 billion to $10 billion in the form of regional base strikes, aircraft losses, damaged systems, drones, and repairs. The US economy suffered an estimated amount of $5 billion to $20 billion for energy prices due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the inflation costs. If the funding is done through loans and advances, an estimated amount of $5 billion may be kept for interest payments. It has been estimated that if the US-Iran war continues, Washington may suffer about $1.2 billion per day. It may have to suffer a whopping amount of $36 billion for a month of war.