How much money will Modi govt lose due to GST reforms? Will it make Indian economy ready to take on US Tariffs?

After US President Donald Trump punished India for buying Russian oil and military hardware by imposing an additional tariff of 25% above the reciprocal tariff of 25%, bringing the total to a cumulative US tariffs of 50%, the Union government announced plans to reform the GST. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to reform the GST system before Diwali was followed by the government decision to scrap the current slabs of 12% and 28% and keep only two rates of 5% and 18%. The reform is most likely to benefit consumers, small manufacturers, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors.

Two GST slabs to be scrapped

However, the scrapping away of two rates will certainly hit the government exchequer hard. If reports are to be believed, 99% of goods under the 12% slab would be brought under the 5% category and 95% of products and services under 28% would be merged with the 18% slab. The government is also mulling the idea of introducing a 40% slab for sin products like tobacco and cigarettes and luxurious items like expensive high-end cars.

How much was GST revenue collected?

Experts suggest that it would leave the Union government with heavy revenue losses, running into billions. According to the ANI, the government collected the GST of Rs 22.08 lakh crore in 2024-25. It was a year-on-year growth of 9.4%. The average monthly collection stood at Rs 1.84 lakh crore. Multinational professional services network Deloitte found in its survey that there are over 1.51 crore active GST registrations, and 85% of respondents have reported a positive experience with GST.

How much will Union govt lose as GST?

Zurich-based multinational investment bank and financial services company UBS has said the government is most likely to lose Rs 1.1 trillion annually, or about 0.3% of the GDP, if it goes ahead with the GST reforms. The Union government may suffer a revenue loss of Rs 425 billion in Financial Year 2025-26, or about 0.12% of the GDP. However, it is believed that the GST reforms will encourage consumption that will compensate the losses in a big way. The National Institute of Public Finance and Policy has pointed out that the GST multiplier stands at -1.8%, compared to -1.01% of income tax and -1.2% of corporate tax. The compensation cess, which will be collected on the supply of select goods and or services till 1st July 2022, will amount to Rs 1.7 trillion. It will be completed by the end of the current fiscal year, March 30, 2026. The cess will compensate the states for any revenue loss on account of the implementation of GST.

How much will states lose due to GST reforms?



States are also upset with the losses due to the cut in the GST rates and claim that the revenue growth rate could slow to 8%. Quoting a top government official, the Indian Express reported that, as per an assessment, revenue growth could be 8% after these GST reforms. This will be sharply lower than the 11.6% growth rate registered a few years ago and over 14% as reported just before the start of GST in July 2017. Earlier in a report published in September 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the weighted average GST rate fell from 14.4% at the time of inception to 11.6% in 2019, reflecting the impact of a series of tax cuts between November 2017 and December 2018.

Will GST reforms boost manufacturing, create jobs?

It is yet to be calculated how the new GST regime may encourage the manufacturer to increase production and create more jobs and save the money of the consumers, who may buy more products. PM Modi announced the reform of the GST regime amid the imposition of a 50% US tariff. Analysts believe he announced it to encourage the domestic industry, as he had urged to buy 'swadeshi,' or indigenously manufactured, in response to Donald Trump's decision to impose a secondary tariff of 25% to punish it for buying Russian oil.

Is GST reform a preemptive step?

Experts believe it may be a preemptive move before India is bullied into signing the Bilateral Trade Agreement and is forced to accept US demands against its wishes. The BTA is most likely to be later than expected, as the visit of the US delegation to India has been postponed with no fresh date. The Trump administration is pushing India to open its farm sector, which New Delhi has been protecting so far. If it is cajoled to allow the US dairy products, poultry products, apples, almonds, soybeans, soybean oil, and canola oil to enter India, the Indian manufacturers will be able to face them to some extent with lower GST.

How will GST reforms help Indian economy?

Experts are clueless about how the Union government will offset the revenue loss of Rs 1.7 trillion. Lowering the GST may kickstart consumption, particularly in rural areas, which may further boost the Indian economy. However, no one knows for sure how the loss of 0.3% to the GDP can be compensated. By encouraging the MSMEs, some jobs may be created, but no one knows how many. Similarly, economists are skeptical about the impact of the 'swadeshi' as no one knows whether it will prove to be just another slogan. When India-China relations were hardly hit after the intrusion of the People's Liberation Army in Ladakh in May 2020, the slogan to boycott Chinese products reverberated.

How does anti-China rhetoric impact bilateral trade?

However, it proved a hollow slogan as the Chinese imports increased in the coming months and years. According to China's General Administration of Customs (GAC), the India-China bilateral trade in 2020 stood at $87.6 billion. India imported goods worth $66.7. The bilateral trade leaped to $118.4 billion in FY24. India imported goods worth $101.7 billion. India ended with importing more goods worth $35 billion. So, slogans of 'swadeshi' or appeals to boycott US products are not likely to have any positive impact.

India-US Trade

Contrary to China, India enjoys a trade surplus with the US, which is its top trading partner. In 2024, the bilateral trade exceeded $128.9 billion. While India exported to the US goods worth $87.3 billion, it imported products worth $41.5 billion. It resulted in a trade surplus of $45.8 billion in favour of India. Meanwhile, amid the increased tension, India is trying to mollify the US by buying more crude oil. State-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation bought 2 million barrels of crude oil from the US in August. New Delhi has also indicated it wants to buy arms and ammunition, besides civil aircraft, from the US. With a booming aviation sector, India is likely to buy as many as 500 aircraft in the next five years. Many of them may be purchased from the US. India may increase imports from the US to narrow the trade gap. In such a scenario, there is no point in harping on swadeshi or anti-US rhetoric or sloganeering.