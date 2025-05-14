Contrary to popular belief, BrahMos is not a standalone missile. It is a complicated and integrated cruise missile system consisting of an unmanned payload rocket equipped with a propulsion system, guidance system, aerodynamic frame, precision-guided weapons, and a warhead.

How much does a supersonic BrahMos missile cost and how has it proved it efficacy and mettle in actual combat operations? Which countries have this missile or its equivalent? These questions have cropped up after India reportedly used these indigenously-made missiles against Pakistan in the recently-held combat operation. If reports are to be believed, the Indian Air Force used the BrahMos missile on May 10 and fired targeting Pakistani air bases in Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian. Besides, extensive damages were also caused to the airbases in Bholari, Jacobabad, Skardu, and Sargodha.

What is BrahMos?

Contrary to popular belief, BrahMos is not a standalone missile, it is a complicated and integrated cruise missile system, consisting of an unmanned payload rocket equipped with a propulsion system, guidance system, aerodynamic frame, precision-guided weapons and a warhead. It is the fastest supersonic missile system in India, with a speed of Mach 3 and a range of 290 kilometres, which can be extended to 500 kilometres and 800 kilometres. It can deliver 300 kilogram warheads. Mech is the speed of sound. Mech 3 means it can fly at three times of speed of sound. The speed of sound is 343 metres per second or 1,235 kilometres per hour.

How much does BrahMos cost?

BrahMos has been developed in collaboration with Russia and the name suggests the Brahmaputra and Moskova rivers. The project was established with an initial capital of $250 million or more than Rs 2,135 crore. BrahMos is an expensive missile system due to its cruise character. A single BrahMos costs $4.75 million. It is twice as expensive compared to the US-made BGM-109 Tomahawk, which costs about $2 million.

How does BrahMos compete

Other important cruise missiles of the world are France-made Apache, ASPM, and ASN4G. Pakistan has Babur, Raad, Zerb, and Turkey-made Baykar missiles. However, these missiles have a speed of less than one Mech, making them much slower and vulnerable to enemy fire. BrahMos' speed makes it almost impossible to be detected and intercepted if fired from a fighter jet or a drone. The Philippines is the only country besides India and Russia to have the BrahMos missile system.