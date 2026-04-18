How may woman voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu vote after Women's Reservation Bill fails? Will Congress suffer setback?

With the women’s reservation push stalling in Parliament, women voters—who now constitute nearly half the electorate and often turn out in greater numbers than men—are poised to emerge as a decisive force in upcoming state elections.

Women's Reservation Bill fails- How may woman voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu vote?

The BJP led NDA and Congress led Opposition have been at war over the contentious Women’s Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) in the now concluded special Parliament session. The main contention remains on the Delimitation Bill, despite broad support for increasing women’s representation. This has stalled the bill in the lower house which has been voted in favour by 298 lawmakers and against by 230 on Friday.

Women- as Lawmakers, voters

Amid the disagreement lie certain significant facts in the current scenario:

-There is no reservation of women in Parliament

-Women are still underrepresented- around 14% in Lok Sabha and 17% in Rajya Sabha.

-In all State Legislatures, women’s representation is only 10% of the total lawmakers.

-As voters, they are nearly half—or even more—in turnout in recent elections

This creates a huge gap: High electoral power with low political representation

How can women voters shape Assembly Elections 2026?

A decisive bloc

Women voters in India in many states are either equal or higher in numbers than men. In West Bengal, the only current state with a woman CM (Mamata Banerjee), women voters are almost equal to men, 1.76 crore vs 1.85 crore, as per The Economic Times report. In such a case, even a slight 2–3% swing among women voters can prove to be the decisionmaker for dozens of seats.

(AI-generated image)

What women vote for?

In recent times, there has been a shift from identity to prioritising issues in the elections in case of women voters. According to research by International Journal of Research Publication and Reviews, women voters highly prioritise:

-safety

-welfare benefits

-health, education

-cost of living

This weakens traditional factors like caste or party loyalty, most prevelant in:

-Tamil Nadu, where caste remains the key agenda, but changes have been taking place, as per a report by the ET.

Tamil Nadu already has traditionally prioritised women-centric welfare schemes. Both DMK and AIADMK focus on targeted welfare delivery to women voters. After the failure of the bill:

-Women voters may prioritise tangible benefits over symbolic representation

-Delivery efficiency could matter more than rhetoric

Women vote for consolidation

Political Parties in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu:

-Target women in huge numbers (as they are still considered soft targets) through government schemes, cash transfers, free transport, subsidies and more.

-Use direct-benefit politics to build loyalty among women voters, studies suggest.

This reflects in:

-Women voters rewarding incumbents if benefits reach them

-Punish governments if schemes fail

Women’s issue to dominate 2026 elections

Take West Bengal as an example: Due to recent incidents of crime against women in the Mamata Banerjee ruled state, women’s safety has become a major election issue. In the current context of the Women’s Reservation Bill’s failure:

-Parties may promise state-level quotas

-Campaign around issues like law and order, safety, dignity

-Campaigns may be more gender-focused than earlier

Political backlash

Due to failure of an ambitious bill, there may be anger among a big section of women for political parties, especially among urban, educated, first-time voters. However, the Opposition parties can take advantage by calling it fraud representation while the ruling parties can brush this off by claiming that their attempts were blocked.

Higher turnout-Big advantage

According to Data, women’s turnout has been increasing more rapidly than overall turnout. This would lead to higher mobilisation leading to close contests more so in rural and semi-urban seats.

The delay in translating women’s reservation into reality may not immediately reshape representation, but it is likely to sharpen the political salience of women voters—who, in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, already act as decisive arbiters through welfare-linked preferences, turnout advantage, and increasingly issue-based voting behaviour.