EXPLAINER
Will Pakistan choose to send its fighters inside India the way it did in 2019 after India had hit LeT bases in Balakote? Or may Islamabad resort to cyberattacks and electronic warfare by crippling the command and control and telecommunication network of the India Air Force or Indian Army?
How may Islamabad react if India carries out surgical strikes inside Pakistan? Will it hit back and use its missile to target the Indian defence establishment? Or will Pakistan choose to send its fighters inside India the way it did in 2019 after India had hit LeT bases in Balakot? Or may Islamabad resort to cyberattacks and electronic warfare by crippling the command and control and telecommunication network of the India Air Force or Indian Army?
The easiest way of settling its score and retaliating to any Indian action is to intensify artillery barrages or small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting Indian military posts, forward bases, or civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan resorted to this tactic after the 2016 surgical strikes. It is also easier because Islamabad has 155mm artillery systems like M198 howitzers, Turkish-made Panter guns, mortars, and rocket systems for high-volume fire. The Pakistan Army can also go for sniper attacks or anti-tank guided missiles to target Indian bunkers along the LoC.
Pakistan has already taken this path, as it is a low-risk, tit-for-tat option that it has used frequently used. However, Islamabad can not win this game, as India has superior artillery like K9 Vajra, M777 howitzers, and counter-battery capabilities could neutralise Pakistani fire.
Smarting under embarrassment in Balochistan may choose to deploy its JF-17 Thunder jets equipped with precision-guided munitions like the H-4 standoff bomb or REK glide bombs. The Pakistan Air Force can use the US-made F-16 fighter jets with AMRAAM missiles for air superiority or JDAMs for ground strikes. It can also use Mirage-III/V aircraft for delivering precision munitions or cruise missiles like Ra’ad with a range of 250-300 km.
Experts believe Pakistan may not choose this option because India has advanced air defense systems like the Russia-made S-400, Akash and Barak-8 that could intercept Pakistani jets or munitions.
Analysts believe Pakistan may use its strong missile batteries to target defence establishments and military infrastructure. Pakistan has subsonic missiles with a range of 450-700 km. It can also use an Air-launched cruise missile with a range of 350 km. Islamabad also has ballistic missiles with ranges of 750-2,500 km and short-range Nasr with a range of 60-70 km. Nasr is a tactical nuclear-capable missile designed for battlefield use primarily as a deterrent.
However, experts believe Pakistan may not opt to fire missiles on India, as it may be misinterpreted as nuclear and trigger massive Indian retaliation. Secondly, India has a much bigger missile arsenal. It may also invite international condemnation if civilian areas are hit.
The best gamble for Pakistan may be to use its Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or UAVs to hit India. It has Chinese-made CH-4B drones, capable of carrying precision-guided munitions, and indigenously developed Burraq or Shahpar-II drones. Islamabad may be tempted to use this option for asymmetric attacks to avoid confrontation. It is also easier for the Islamic nation because drones could strike Indian military posts, supply lines, or infrastructure near the LoC. However, these drones are vulnerable to Indian anti-drone systems and air defenses. Secondly, these may have limited attack, and Pakistan may want some more dramatic claim to augment its false narrative against India.
Pakistan has always used terrorist organisations as its secondary military assets; it can unleash them once again. It can use groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), or Hizbul Mujahideen to orchestrate terrorist attacks inside India and target civilian or military sites. It can use these outfits for attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, high-profile urban attacks in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru can be carried out. However, Pakistan has to think twice before coming to this decision, as such attacks could invite international condemnation. It can come under the scanner of the Financial Action Task Force and attract sanctions.
When Hope Meets Hustle: The networker trailer promises an eye-opening story, releasing May 09
How do top CBSE schools in Amritsar such as Podar International School promote an active lifestyle?
How may Pakistan react if India carries out surgical strike post Pahalgam terrorist attack?
Narayana Educational Institutions Tops JEE Main 2025!
Meet woman who started her career at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, now joined YouTube India in key role as...
Seema Haider’s ‘Now I’m India's daughter-in-law' statement goes viral amid suspension of Pakistani visas after Pahalgam terror attack; Where is she now?
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir to be replaced in her debut Indian film Sardaar Ji 3 starring Diljit Dosanjh after Pahalgam terror attack: Report
New Scam Alert! Woman charged Rs 4.6 lakh for no trips by Uber; here's what happened
Generations of Grace: Kunal Dalmia honours his mother with the luxurious 'SABO' Hotel
'Every masterpiece has a cheap copy': Virat Kohli's picture with Kevin Pietersen sparks hilarious reactions on social media
Who is Jagmeet Singh, Indian-origin politician contesting race to become new Canada Prime Minister
RCB vs DC: Bhuvneshwar Kumar surpasses this KKR star to becomes second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history
India signs Rs 63,000 crore Rafale Marine Aircraft deal with France
Meet Bigg Boss OTT star, who once earned Rs 500 a day, now owns flat worth Rs 4.98 crore, expensive car, she is...
Nagaland Lottery Result 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: Dear DWARKA Monday April 28 TODAY; check winners list
SRH owner Kavya Marhan sends Pat Cummins-led team to... in the middle of IPL due to...
How can India target terrorist hideouts deep inside Pakistan without violating air space, LoC, sending troops?
Aamir Khan to play Guru Nanak? Actor's team breaks silence, issues statement: 'He holds highest respect for...'
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Win Win W-819 Monday April 28 DECLARED; first prize winner is...
Karan Johar has epic reaction to Delhi guy calling off wedding over his 'Channa Mereya' song
SS Rajamouli confirms Nani in Mahabharatam, Baahubali director will reunite with actor after 12 years
This was India's most educated politician, had 20 degrees from 42 universities, cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS job due to..., died at a young age after...
Is nepotism the only story in Bollywood?
Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan hits back trollers for mocking their son Angad, says ‘our son not a topic for your entertainment'
In pics: Triptii Dimri sets major beach goals in bandeau bikini top, mini skirt worth Rs...
Salman Khan delays UK tour in light of tragic Pahalgam attack: 'New dates for the shows will be...'
IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to achieve this special record during MI vs LSG clash
Mukesh Ambani became world's largest mango exporter by transforming barren Jamnagar land into...
Aamir Khan, his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Junaid visit Reena Dutta's house; netizens react: 'Inka sab...'
Did Sachin Tendulkar play for Pakistan before India? Here's what you need to know
Electricity from Space to Earth? This country is planning to beam solar power to earth, not US, China, Russia, it is...
Meet world's youngest Chartered Accountant Nandini Agrawal, who secured AIR..., score was...
Pahalgam terror attack: India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading misinformation
Meet woman who was interested in both engineering and medicine, cleared JEE Main with 99 percentile, scored around 590 marks in NEET-UG, but opted for another entrance exam, now she is studying...
World's first handbags made from 80-million-year-old T-Rex leather to hit market soon
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar film sees major jump in second weekend, crosses day one haul on Sunday, earns..
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli teases KL Rahul with iconic 'this is my ground' celebration after RCB beat DC by 6 wickets
Hera Pheri star Paresh Rawal calls Baburao's role 'gale ka fanda', wants to break free: 'I feel suffocated'
Travel New Delhi to Kalka in less than 5 hours with Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: From ticket price to time table, top speed, stations, all you need to know
Indian Army responds effectively to ceasefire violations by Pakistan
This cricketer-actor couple venture into film production, launch Purple Rose Entertainment, not Virat-Anushka, KL Rahul-Athiya,
UPSC topper AIR 1 IAS Shakti Dubey's marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects
Ishqbaaz actress Navina Bole accuses 'terrible man' Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, recalls shocking incident: 'Get off your clothes and sit...'
Meet man, who battled with visual impairment, financial woes, yet cracked UPSC on his first attempt with AIR...
Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 12 dead in Mandsaur accident
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch RR vs GT match 47 live on TV, online?
RR vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
Once Milind Soman opened up about his secret diet as India’s First Supermodel: 'I eat very little meat'
Nani recalls his favourite Hindi films, reacts to Salman Khan's 'Bollywood films doesn't work' in South' statement: 'Bina chale kaise superstar ban gaye' | Exclusive
Viral video: Kashmiri woman dances on tree to ‘Jhalla Wallah’, netizens say 'Bollywood could never'
Viral Video: Man's viral 'sensation' prank on public leaves netizens in splits, WATCH
IAS Smita Sabharwal transferred, days after resharing AI Image in Hyderabad land row, now posted as...
Letter written by passenger aboard Titanic sells for THIS whopping amount at auction in UK
Paresh Rawal reveals he used to drink his urine every morning, Ajay Devgn's father suggested him to 'gulp it like beer', he did it so for...
IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh after Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match for...
IPL 2025 DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya fifties guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 6-wicket win over Delhi Capitals
Stock Market Holiday 2025: NSE, BSE to remain closed for 3 days this week; check details
'We will come. Kashmir is ours': Atul Kulkarni visits Pahalgam after terror attack, shares photo of empty flight, gives out message to terrorists
Jasprit Bumrah creates history for Mumbai Indians, breaks Lasith Malinga's 14-year-old record during LSG clash
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan BIG move for quick-commerce expansion, to set up...
'If he persist this way then the title is...': Ex-India star accuses Ricky Ponting of bias towards 'foreigners' at Punjab Kings
Mahesh Manjrekar says Chhaava worked because of Sambhaji Maharaj, not Vicky Kaushal: 'His last five films flopped'
NCERT drops all portions on Mughals and Delhi Sultanate from Class 7 textbooks; adds Maha Kumbh, Char Dham Yatra
Have you ever tried 'Bhindi samosa'? Viral video shows street vendor preparing bizarre snack, leaves netizens disgusted
'Virat Kohli, thank you': Ex-RCB CEO Charu Sharma spills the beans on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2008 mistake
DNA Verified: Has govt opened a bank account for donations to Indian Army? Know truth behind viral WhatsApp message
2 children die, several injured after massive fire engulfs jhuggi cluster in Delhi's Rohini
Shah Rukh Khan looked uber cool in white tee and cargo pants at Mumbai airport
'Would you rather...': After getting trolled, Karan Veer Mehra issues statement about his poem on Pahalgam terror attack
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs at Wankhede Stadium
Viral video: Tiger and bear heartwarming cuddle is the best thing on the internet
Pak defence minister Khawaja Asif calls for international probe into Pahalgam attack: 'Russia, China can determine if Modi is lying'
Deepinder Goyal breaks silence on Reddit post claiming Zomato losing market share, forcing employees to order from firm: 'Freedom of...'
Canadian national detained over hoax bomb threat on Varanasi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
'Ban Ayesha Khan': Furious netizens brutally slam Bigg Boss 17 contestant for 'liking' controversial 'Indians Are Not Welcome In Kashmir' post
10 killed, four injured as van falls into well after hitting bike in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, probe underway
Pune Porsche Crash: Teen accused's mother released from jail after 10 months
'Will give them heaps...': Ravi Shastri backs THIS Indian pace trio for England Tests
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance joins elite list, its net worth jumps to Rs...
Twin sixes, one over, endless drama: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Yadav's unforgettable encounter during MI vs LSG IPL 2025 clash
Good news! Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Ganga Expressway work, says project will be ready by...
SHOCKING! Donald Trump's top security chief's Gucci bag stolen, it was worth..., know who's behind the heist
Elderly woman charged Rs 805 for six-minute restroom in Rajasthan: 'Disheartening and shocking'
'Pura boeing jahaaz...': Wasim Akram recalls how Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled a special request for tired KKR players
Kesari Chapter 2: Shashi Tharoor points out fault in Akshay Kumar's film, says Shankaran Nair 'would never say f**k off'
MI vs LSG Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's 4-fer takes Mumbai Indians to 5th victory in a row in IPL 2025
Pahalgam terror attack victim's wife demands 'martyr' status for husband: 'I will have a reason to live'
Amitabh Bachchan continued beating this star, even after director yelled 'cut', later they became rivals, didn't work for years after..., his name is...
Is someone recording your phone call? Here's how to find out
MI vs LSG: What is ESA Day? All you need to know about Mumbai Indians' special initiative in today's IPL 2025 match
7th Pay Commission: DA hiked for govt employees of this state, to get 55 per cent dearness allowance at par with Centre
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know the date, history, significance, rituals and celebrations
Three children, who are US citizens aged 2, 4, and 7 years, deported by immigration authorities; one of them has cancer
Meet Nina Kothari, lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, who started her own business decades ago, now boasts net worth of Rs...
IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record, stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, weather and pitch reports
Good news for Ratan Tata's TCS as it earns Rs 53692 crore in just 5 days, emerges biggest...
Pahalgam attack survivor recalls horror, shares how his army brother saved lives during the massacre: 'Gun shots still echo...'
Thiruvananthapuram Airport receives bomb threat, disposal teams deployed, investigation underway
Ladakh school, made famous by THIS blockbuster movie of Aamir Khan, gets CBSE affiliation after two decades
Oscar-winning Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal calls attack by Israeli settlers 'worst moment' of his life: 'Was kicked, spat on, felt...'