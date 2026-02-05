FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Explainer

EXPLAINER

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

On the day of its launch Anthropic AI rattled IT majors. Will hit hard the tech giants like Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and others? Will it throw hundreds of people out of jobs?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 02:40 PM IST

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?
IT Hub, India. (Representative Iamge)
Will the artificial intelligence chatbot Anthropic AI kill the IT sector and give irreparable damages to the firms doing business in the sector? Will it give a severe blow to IT companies from Silicon Valley to Bengaluru? Not only the IT sector, but the capital markets across the world were in shock on Tuesday and Wednesday. The large language module-based chatbot created a mayhem and triggered a bloodbath at all stock exchanges of the world and hit the IT stocks hard, beginning with Wall Street, where it wiped out the market capitalization worth $300 billion on a single day. 

How may Anthropic AI damage IT sector?

One of the biggest apprehensions of the IT sector is that automation of tasks previously done by human teams may now many be done by artificial intelligence chatbots like Anthropic AI. From documentation and testing to legal and compliance workflows, thousands of jobs spread across the sector are threatened. Some of the top notch professionals of the sector have called Wednesday's bloodbath as parts of the market reaction, an overreaction and also hoped that it may not have grave immediate impacts. However, most of them believe that the AI chatbot may give them a severe blow.
IT experts and professionals believe that Anthropic’s tools—especially Claude’s enterprise AI plugins- aim to automate entire workflows. It may execute all the commands and do all the works like legal document automation, enterprise research tasks, coding, debugging, software support and sales and analytics tasks.
 

 

