How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

EXPLAINER
On the day of its launch Anthropic AI rattled IT majors. Will hit hard the tech giants like Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and others? Will it throw hundreds of people out of jobs?
Will the artificial intelligence chatbot Anthropic AI kill the IT sector and give irreparable damages to the firms doing business in the sector? Will it give a severe blow to IT companies from Silicon Valley to Bengaluru? Not only the IT sector, but the capital markets across the world were in shock on Tuesday and Wednesday. The large language module-based chatbot created a mayhem and triggered a bloodbath at all stock exchanges of the world and hit the IT stocks hard, beginning with Wall Street, where it wiped out the market capitalization worth $300 billion on a single day.