How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

After the 25% tariff, imposed as a penalty for buying Russian oil, takes effect in India on August 27, 2025, labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, readymade garments, footwear, and gems and jewellery may be impacted most adversely. It may disrupt the supply chain.

After US President Donald Trump slapped India with a 25% tariff as a penalty for buying Russian oil over an earlier 25% tariff, taking the cumulative tariff rate to 50%, it became clear that New Delhi will find it extremely difficult to export its goods to the US. The alarm bells have begun ringing with the date for implementation of the punitive tariffs, August 27, 2025, approaching with no solution in sight. There is no doubt that the US tariffs would hit Indian exports hard and disrupt the entire supply chain. The labour-intensive sectors like textiles, readymade garments, footwear and gems and jewellery will be hit most severely. Many units will have to scale down production, and even some may choose to shut down operations. Millions of people may be rendered jobless, creating ripples in the Indian economy.

Textiles Exports

In textile and clothing sectors alone, India exported goods worth $10.3 billion, while the apparel industry exported products worth $5.2 billion in Financial Year 2024. According to the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), while 1.45 crore people are directly employed in the sector, 2.9 crore people are employed in ancillary sectors like laces, embellishments, labels, polybags, cartons, elastic, thread, and process houses. About 45 million, or 4.5 crore, are employed in the sector somehow.

How many people may lose jobs?

Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), told the Quint that at least 25%, or about 10 million, or 1 crore, people may lose jobs. Explaining the reason, he said that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) manufacturers, which don’t have a financial reserve for the next 4-5 months, will shut down their units. Besides, large exporters, which have some financial buffer but export 90-95 percent of their orders to the US, will also close their operations.

Chandrima Chatterjee, General Secretary, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), said that in terms of both production and employment, nearly 75% of the textile industry caters to the domestic market, while 25% is set aside for exports. Consequently, the domestic apparel manufacturers won’t be affected in the way fabric manufacturers will be affected by the 50% US tariffs. However, it can not be ruled out that thousands may be jobless.