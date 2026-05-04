Did you know? Mamata Banerjee once helped BJP gain ground in West Bengal, Atal Bihari Vajpayee made her union minister twice?

How Mamata Banerjee's past links shaped today’s outcome in the West Bengal Election 2026. A look back at her early alliance with the BJP since its inception. Details here.

The BJP has swept the West Bengal Election 2026 and thrown the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress out of power. The saffron party has got a majority of seats for the first time in the state, known for its secular and liberal values. "Didi" must be very sad and unhappy. However, it appears that the time has made a complete circle. It was Mamata Banerjee and her TMC that helped the saffron party get its foothold in West Bengal. It was also her party that helped the BJP get its first seat in the state.

TMC joined hands with BJP

Those keeping an eye on the politics of West Bengal recall how the TMC joined hands with the BJP in 1988, soon after its formation. After quarreling with almost all bigwigs of West Bengal Congress, including Pranab Mukherjee, ABA Ghani Khan Chaudhury, Subrato Mukherjee, and of course her nemesis Somendra Nath (Soumen) Mitra, Mamata Banerjee quit the party on January 1, 1988, in Kolkata (Calcutta those days) and floated the TMC. She coined the slogan, "Banglar do ti phool, BJP Trinamool." The ruling party of the time, CPIM, retorted, "Bish briksher do ti phool, BJP Trinamool."

(Mamata Banerjee helped BJP. AI-generated infographic.)

Soon after, the TMC supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, and its candidate from Dumdum, Tapan Sikdar, defeated the CPI(M)'s Nirmal Kanti Chatterjee, a veteran leader who had been elected to the upper house from the seat three times earlier. The cooperation continued. The TMC once again helped the saffron party, this time in the bypoll for the Ashok Nagar assembly seat. Badal Bhattacharya defeated the CPI (M) 's Rekha Goswami by 9,498 votes and became the first-ever BJP MLA in the august West Bengal assembly. Earlier, Vishu Kant Shashtri was elected to the West Bengal assembly in 1977. However, he was a member of the Janta Party; there was no BJP in existence those days, and Jansangh had merged with the party. Shashtri was a member of Jansangh and came to the BJP when it was formed in 1980. The BJP did not get a single Lok Sabha or assembly seat till 2014.

(Atal Bihari Vajpayee meeting Mamata Banerjee's mother.)

Mamata Banerjee joins BJP's Atal government

Mamata Banerjee joined the BJP government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who made her Railway Minister. She served as the Minister for Railways from 1999 to 2001 and again from 2002 to 2004. She also held the Coal and Mines Ministry briefly in 2004. Mamata Banerjee held a cordial relationship with Vajpayee, who visited Kolkata, met her mother, and touched her feet. She heaped praise on him and called him a "great leader" who listened to everyone. She remained in the government until the 2004 general elections, after which the NDA lost power.

The circle is complete. The BJP and the TMC are sworn political enemies now. The saffron party's candidates from eight constituencies have already been declared as winners, and the party is leading in 198 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections. These seats include Medinipur, Darjeeling, Jamuria, Bhurwan, Kalimpong, Monteswar, Bhatar, and Asansol Dakshin. The TMC is struggling at 90 seats at present.