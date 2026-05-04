FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Deepika Padukone to skip Met Gala 2026, prioritises Shah Rukh Khan's King and Allu Arjun's Raaka in second pregnancy

Deepika Padukone to skip Met Gala 2026, prioritises King and Raaka

Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Update: PM Modi hails BJP's win in West Bengal, Assam, by-elections, calls its win 'Trust in Democracy'

Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Update: PM Modi's speech

Did you know? Mamata Banerjee once helped BJP gain ground in West Bengal, Atal Bihari Vajpayee made her union minister twice?

How BJP's first seat in West Bengal came with the TMC’s help

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?

Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Did you know? Mamata Banerjee once helped BJP gain ground in West Bengal, Atal Bihari Vajpayee made her union minister twice?

How Mamata Banerjee's past links shaped today’s outcome in the West Bengal Election 2026. A look back at her early alliance with the BJP since its inception. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : May 04, 2026, 07:45 PM IST

Did you know? Mamata Banerjee once helped BJP gain ground in West Bengal, Atal Bihari Vajpayee made her union minister twice?
Mamata Banerjee with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (File Image.)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The BJP has swept the West Bengal Election 2026 and thrown the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress out of power. The saffron party has got a majority of seats for the first time in the state, known for its secular and liberal values. "Didi" must be very sad and unhappy. However, it appears that the time has made a complete circle. It was Mamata Banerjee and her TMC that helped the saffron party get its foothold in West Bengal. It was also her party that helped the BJP get its first seat in the state. 

TMC joined hands with BJP

Those keeping an eye on the politics of West Bengal recall how the TMC joined hands with the BJP in 1988, soon after its formation. After quarreling with almost all bigwigs of West Bengal Congress, including Pranab Mukherjee, ABA Ghani Khan Chaudhury, Subrato Mukherjee, and of course her nemesis Somendra Nath (Soumen) Mitra, Mamata Banerjee quit the party on January 1, 1988, in Kolkata (Calcutta those days) and floated the TMC. She coined the slogan, "Banglar do ti phool, BJP Trinamool." The ruling party of the time, CPIM, retorted, "Bish briksher do ti phool, BJP Trinamool."

(Mamata Banerjee helped BJP. AI-generated infographic.)

Soon after, the TMC supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, and its candidate from Dumdum, Tapan Sikdar, defeated the CPI(M)'s Nirmal Kanti Chatterjee, a veteran leader who had been elected to the upper house from the seat three times earlier. The cooperation continued. The TMC once again helped the saffron party, this time in the bypoll for the Ashok Nagar assembly seat. Badal Bhattacharya defeated the CPI (M) 's Rekha Goswami by 9,498 votes and became the first-ever BJP MLA in the august West Bengal assembly. Earlier, Vishu Kant Shashtri was elected to the West Bengal assembly in 1977. However, he was a member of the Janta Party; there was no BJP in existence those days, and Jansangh had merged with the party. Shashtri was a member of Jansangh and came to the BJP when it was formed in 1980. The BJP did not get a single Lok Sabha or assembly seat till 2014. 

(Atal Bihari Vajpayee meeting Mamata Banerjee's mother.)

Mamata Banerjee joins BJP's Atal government

Mamata Banerjee joined the BJP government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who made her Railway Minister. She served as the Minister for Railways from 1999 to 2001 and again from 2002 to 2004. She also held the Coal and Mines Ministry briefly in 2004. Mamata Banerjee held a cordial relationship with Vajpayee, who visited Kolkata, met her mother, and touched her feet. She heaped praise on him and called him a "great leader" who listened to everyone. She remained in the government until the 2004 general elections, after which the NDA lost power.

The circle is complete. The BJP and the TMC are sworn political enemies now. The saffron party's candidates from eight constituencies have already been declared as winners, and the party is leading in 198 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections. These seats include Medinipur, Darjeeling, Jamuria, Bhurwan, Kalimpong, Monteswar, Bhatar, and Asansol Dakshin. The TMC is struggling at 90 seats at present. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepika Padukone to skip Met Gala 2026, prioritises Shah Rukh Khan's King and Allu Arjun's Raaka in second pregnancy
Deepika Padukone to skip Met Gala 2026, prioritises King and Raaka
Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Update: PM Modi hails BJP's win in West Bengal, Assam, by-elections, calls its win 'Trust in Democracy'
Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Update: PM Modi's speech
Did you know? Mamata Banerjee once helped BJP gain ground in West Bengal, Atal Bihari Vajpayee made her union minister twice?
How BJP's first seat in West Bengal came with the TMC’s help
'Impressive': PM Modi congratulates Thalapathy Vijay's TVK after blockbuster performance in Tamil Nadu elections 2026
'Impressive': PM Modi congratulates Vijay's TVK after TN election results
Meryl Streep initially rejected The Devil Wears Prada, agreed only after her salary was doubled: 'I was ready to retire'
Meryl Streep rejected The Devil Wears Prada, agreed after her salary was doubled
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress'
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement