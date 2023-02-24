Explained: How doctors cured German HIV positive patient

picture for representation

A man in Germany become the third person to be completely cured of the HIV virus by undergoing a stem cell transplant, also called a bone marrow transplant, received to treat his blood cancer.

The 53-year-old patient known as the "Dusseldorf patient" has been treated at University Hospital Duesseldorf (Germany). According to the study published in the journal Nature Medicine, the patient underwent a procedure that replaced his bone marrow cells with HIV-resistant stem cells from a healthy donor.

The CD4 immune cells in the human body are the primary target of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), which makes it harder for a person to fend against secondary infections.

The HIV virus enters the body through the CCR5 receptors on the surface of CD4 immune cells. Nevertheless, the CCR5-delta 32 mutation prevents the formation of these surface-bound HIV viral receptors, essentially removing the doorway.

The HIV-1 co-receptor CCR5 gene is mutated in the DNA of the healthy donor. Most HIV viruses are unable to enter human CD4+ T-lymphocytes, which are their primary target cells, as a result of this alteration.

Other Patients:

According to reports, the two prior patients from Berlin and London who had both HIV and cancer were healed after undergoing a similar procedure.

"This case of curing a chronic HIV infection by stem cell transplantation shows that HIV can in principle be cured," said Prof. Julian Schulze zur Wiesch, DZIF scientist at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf and one of the study leads.

Ray of hope to HIV patients

Although the results bring a ray of hope to HIV patients, a bone-marrow replacement cannot be rolled out to HIV patients not suffering from leukaemia. In the high-risk procedure, chances are that an individual will reject a donor`s marrow.A

"Bone marrow transplant involves a lot of pre, peri and post-transplant related complications. We have seen so many transplants for the blood cancers dealing with some of the other forms of back and forth infections," Dr. Neha Rastogi Panda, Senior consultant Infectious disease at Fortis hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Ishwar Gilada, President, the AIDS Society of India, noted that all three patients were also suffering from leukaemia, a type of blood cancer generally found "in a very limited number of people with HIV, only a handful".

The HIV cure is "a byproduct of treatment of that cancer, so it is not becoming commercialised for all other HIV-positive patients", Gilada added.

Even after decades, the world doesn`t have a vaccine to protect against HIV.

Gilada notes that it is "definitely not coming within 10 years, because of certain issues related to HIV, which has very much for whatever virus it keeps on changing the shape and the characteristics".

"But we currently have very good antiretroviral treatments, by which patients are able to survive much longer as much as HIV negative people can survive and not only survive healthy life, not prospering to others, not compromising any of their life like with a digital life, psychological life, or financial life or professional life, nothing is compromised."

Panda advised proper monitoring to increase longevity and decrease the progression from HIV to AIDS. "Early diagnosis, best treatment and your expert reviews are always essential," she noted.

(with inputs from IANS)

