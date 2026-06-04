How did Netanyahu respond to Trump's 'crazy' phone call? How did Israel derail US-Iran peace talks? Explained

How did a phone call derail the US-Iran peace talks? How did Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu respond to Donald Trump's famous 'crazy' phone call? Details here.

What did Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say to US President Donald Trump after getting scolded for being "crazy" on Lebanon attacks? How did the embarrassing and insulting conversation between them derail the US-Iran peace talks? What transpired between "Bibi" and his friend, whom he allegedly coerced into joining the war against Iran? After bonhomie and sucking him into the war, the Israeli prime minister clashed with the US president over his military action in Lebanon, which plunged Washington's Iran diplomacy into crisis and derailed the peace talks with Tehran.

Benjamin Netanyahu- Donald Trump phone call

After the Shiite regime openly threatened to walk out of the peace talks with the US over Israel's attacks on Lebanon, Donald Trump dialled Benjamin Netanyahu. He called him "crazy" and accused him of ingratitude. According to news website Axios, while talking to him over the phone on Monday, he said, "You're f***** crazy". He also warned his friend Bibi that after his threats to bomb the Lebanese capital, he would further isolate Israel around the world.

(Benjamin Netanyahu Responds To Donald Trump's Crazy Call. AI-generated infographic. )

When a reporter asked Donald Trump whether he had really called Netanyahu "effing crazy" and accused him of ingratitude during a phone call, he replied affirmatively. He said, "I did. I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with ​Lebanon, you know." In an attempt at damage control, he added, "I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him."

US-Israel Ties Deteriorate

The Israeli prime minister took it in a lighter tone and denied that it had escalated tension between Tel Aviv and Washington. He told CNBC, "Sometimes we have, as in the best of families, you have these tactical disagreements." He added, "We always find a way to work them out, and we do so as great friends."

However, analysts believe that Trump's call to Netanyahu reflects frustration over the alignment of the US and Israeli military and the failure to achieve political goals nearly 100 days after they had launched strikes on Iran on February 28. The interests of the two countries diverge on Lebanon. While Netanyahu has vowed to finish the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah, Trump wants him to stop the attacks so that Tehran agrees to the peace agreement.

(Israel attacks targets in Lebanon.)

US-Iran Peace Talks collapse

It has led both Iran and the US to attack each other's bases, bringing the peace talks to a virtual collapse. After the Pentagon attacked the Iranian military installations last week, Tehran retaliated by attacking Kuwait’s Al Salem Air Base and Bahrain’s Isa Air Base. The Shiite regime said the strikes were in response to US “hostile actions” in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and near Qeshm Island.

Confirming the attack, the Kuwaiti Army's General Staff said in a statement that the residents were involved in defensive operations executed by tactical units neutralising incoming vectors. The military command announced that "Kuwaiti air defences are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks".