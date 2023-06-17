Explained: How Cyclone Biparjoy became the longest-living cyclone over Arabian Sea?

Representational Image

Cyclone Biparjoy which takes its name from the Bengali word for “disaster” has made landfall and caused several damages in Gujarat’s Kutch-Saurashtra region. Hundreds of villages were left without a power supply. The strong winds and heavy rainfall uprooted thousands of trees. Over 100 animals perished, and there were two documented deaths along with 23 injuries. The cyclone has fallen into a "deep depression," and in the following 12 hours, it is projected to weaken much further into a "deep depression," according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The storm damaged 5,120 power poles, which resulted in significant financial losses for the state power provider. The Gujarat government's current urgent challenges include reestablishing electricity in villages and cleaning fallen trees from roadways.

Cyclone Biparjoy began to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around 5.30 am on June 6 and as of June 15 had a life expectancy of roughly 10 days. As a result, Cyclone Biparjoy is now the cyclone in the Arabian Sea with the longest life expectancy.

"Several factors impact the intensity of a cyclone that includes heat content, rotational power and humidity. Normally, the eastern part of the Arabian Sea is hotter and hence the cyclone is sustained long, due to enough heat and humidity feeding it continuously,” India Today reported Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, the Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mahapatra ascribed Cyclone Biparjoy's endurance to the Arabian Sea's bigger sea surface area. “The Arabian Sea has a larger area in comparison to the Bay of Bengal and hence the cyclones are longer. Even in 2019, there was a super cyclone called Kyarr in the Arabian Sea which lasted nine days and 15 hours. Biparjoy has a duration of almost 11 days but it is not unusual,” he continued.

The reason for this cyclonic storm's prolonged existence was its slow pace, which was originally five km/h on average for the first two days before becoming "practically stationary" over the Arabian Sea for the following five days, according to IMD. The cyclonic storm turned and accelerated to eight km/h in its latter stages.

The winds that are located in the upper zones of the atmosphere, or five to 10 km above the ground surface (mid to upper level), control the path of the cyclones. The most powerful storm in the history of the North Indian Ocean, storm Biparjoy, had an Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) of 24.8.

The origin of tropical cyclones in lower latitudes is another factor influencing their prolonged duration.

On June 6, a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) formed over the southeast Arabian Sea about 920 km west-southwest of Goa and 1,120 km south-southwest of Mumbai. The LPA became a Deep Depression that was expected to progress north and become a cyclonic storm.