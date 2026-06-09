How China is helping Pakistan strengthen its space-based monitoring of India

Pakistan has recently launched six Earth-observation satellites in a short time span, taking its space-based surveillance to higher levels. In a little over a year Pakistan with the technological support of China has created a constellation that can regularly monitor Indian territory.

Pakistan has recently launched six Earth-observation satellites in a short time span, taking its space-based surveillance to higher levels. In a little over a year (16 months precisely), Pakistan with the technological support of China has created a constellation that can regularly monitor Indian territory.

Pakistan established the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in 1961 and since then has only launched few satellites. However, from January 2025 until April 2026, its deployment of six new satellites, include optical imaging, hyperspectral, and remote-sensing platforms.

Notably, these launches took place before the Pahalgam attack and the Operation Sindoor last year.

“The constellation that has emerged from this sixteen-month burst is not a civilian earth observation system that happens to have military applications on the side. Its orbital architecture, its sensor complements, and above all its institutional provenance tell a different and more consequential story,” Rear Admiral Sudhir Pillai, former flag officer, Indian Navy, said in a blog post while studying the recent launches.

How capable are these satellites?

-Together these satellites are monitoring Indian territory approximately once every two days.

-According to experts, Pakistan aims to be more vigilant about India’s strategic movements in space as well, along with tracking the movement of critical assets such as naval vessels and India-bound commercial ships.

-These satellites could even capture high-resolution imagery, identify shifts on the ground, detect camouflaged objects, and conduct continuous surveillance over areas of strategic interest, according to The Print.

-Pakistan's hyperspectral satellite HS-1, launched in October 2025, can identify unique materials and objects that remain undetected by conventional optical sensors.

-But the latest satellites like PRSC-EO2 and PRSC-EO3 are equipped with advanced imaging and AI-assisted data processing qualities.

What is China’s role?

Pakistan owes much of this to China as many of these satellites were launched from Chinese rockets, while others were developed in collaboration with the Chinese entities. Analysts are of the view that this partnership is not limited to satellites and include technology transfer, satellite design and data-sharing arrangements.

Experts warn several factors here seem suspicious: sudden launch of spy satellites, Chinese technical and launch support, and the specific orbits for these satellites.

As reported by the Print, Pakistan is said to be dependent on Chinese satellite constellations, including the Yaogan and Gaofan series.

An ex-official of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), studying the Chinese and Pakistani space programmes for long, stated that in the last few years the space initiatives of both the countries have been useful for each other. “The Chinese satellites monitor Indian territory more than even India does. Each inch of our territory is under surveillance,” the official said.