How can Jordan boost India's trade and economic footprint in Middle East, North African, Europe?

Jordan may be a small economy, but it offers India big strategic trade gains as a gateway to West Asia, Europe and Africa.

After holding talks with King Abdullah II in the Jordanian capital of Amman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the hope to double the bilateral trade to $5 billion by the year 2030. However, the India-Jordan economic relations are much more important than this. The country situated at the heart of West Asia and on the crossroads of the South Asia-Europe way may prove to be very helpful in boosting the Indian trade in West Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. A stable government, a dynamic society, and a liberal and open economy add special significance to the India-Jordan ties that have been growing for the last decade.

Modi's Jordan visit

India can have preferential access via Jordan to the Arab League market, the EU, and the US, with which Amman has a Free Trade Agreement. Due to its strategic location, New Delhi can take advantage of the incentives offered by the government and make Jordan the hub for manufacturing and assembling work. The port of Aqaba, located at the Red Sea, can provide good logistic support. Indian firms can invest in port-linked logistics, and they can also develop warehousing and supply-chain infrastructure. Besides, Jordan can be more helpful once the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is ready. The IMEC connects India to Europe through the Arabian Gulf, a high-speed rail link across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the Israeli city of Haifa.

India-Middle East trade

Jordan is a major pharma hub with high regulatory standards. It has a synergy with India, one of the biggest manufacturers of generic medicines and APIs with competitive prices and high quality. India can use Jordan as a hub for supplying to the markets of Africa and the Middle East.

India, with its significant footprints in the US and Europe, can prove to be a major player in the field of IT and IT-related services. After facing hiccups in the US, Indian firms can slowly move to Jordan, which is eager to develop this sector in an attempt to diversify its economy. India can make bases for IT services outsourcing, fintech, edtech, and tech solutions and skill exchange and incubation partnerships in Jordan. Amman has indicated its willingness by integrating India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with its digital payment systems.

IMEC Corridor

Green energy, including solar energy and green hydrogen, can prove to be a game-changer for the country that is sitting on a vast oil reserve and wants to move out of it. India, which has taken the initial lead in the sector, can help Jordan by setting up joint ventures in green hydrogen, desalination, and water recycling.

At a time when Indian exports to the US are falling under the cumulative tariffs of 50%, New Delhi is searching for a new market. New Delhi should fast-track the India–Jordan Preferential Trade Agreement first before making moves in other directions. With business muscles, good political relations, cutting-edge technology, and price advantage, India can use the present visit as a springboard for boosting its ties.