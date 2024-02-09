DNA Explainer: How BJP hopes to break new ground with its latest Bharat Ratna picks

Such awards often convey a message beyond the public contributions made by their recipients.

The BJP-led Centre government on Friday announced Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, to former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao and Green Revolution pioneer MS Swaminathan. The Centre has already announced Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur (Posthumous), former Bihar chief minister and veteran BJP leader LK Advani. The Modi government has announced five Bharat Ratnas within one month.

Such awards often convey a message beyond the public contributions made by their recipients. Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to send out the message that the ruling BJP is not guided by parochial politics in recognising contributions in public life. With this, BJP looks to break new ground during the polls.

Former prime minister Charan Singh and ex-Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakoor were ideological fellow travellers despite political differences and championed an ideology and constituencies which were not familiar territory for BJP for decades before PM Modi took the helm in 2014 successfully connected with them substantially.

Former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao was a lifelong Congressman and is considered the political architect of economic reforms which changed the country's course. However, Rao's own party's 'shabby' treatment of him and his legacy after he lost power in 1996, as often highlighted by the BJP which blames the Gandhi family, has made him a figure of sympathy and even respect in pro-BJP circles for his contributions.

READ | DNA Explainer: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, what does that mean for your home loan EMIs?

That he was a Telugu and the only south Indian prime minister to have served a full term will give the BJP a fresh plank to make fresh inroads in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Charan Singh, who quit the Congress in 1967 and ended its hegemony in Uttar Pradesh by becoming its first non-Congress chief minister the same year, mobilised agrarian communities in north India, paving the way for the rise of parties wedded to social justice and anti-Congressism for many years.

A passionate proponent of farmers' interest, his appeal cut across regions and castes as he rallied farmers, a community which has had several run-ins with the Modi government over a variety of issues in parts of north India. Singh remains a revered figure among Jats, a caste which has not been a keen supporter of the BJP in the states of their influence like Uttar Pradesh and especially in Rajasthan and Haryana.

The BJP is also in alliance talks with opposition INDIA bloc member Rashtriya Lok Dal, which is led by Singh's grandson Jayant Singh. The Rajya Sabha member reacted with delight to the Bharat Ratna announcement, saying "dil jeet liya" (won the heart).

Incidentally, it was Charan Singh who had brought down India's first non-Congress government headed by Morarji Desai over the 'dual membership' issue, a reference to those leaders of Janata Singh who were in the Jana Sangh and continued to maintain ties with the RSS. He even briefly joined hands with the Congress to become prime minister but lost power quickly as the promised support from the party's leader Indira Gandhi never came.

A BJP leader said the choices of Singh and agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, the only non-politician among the five Bharat Ratna awardees this year, exemplify the Modi government's commitment to the agricultural sector, as both have significantly championed its cause.

That Rao and Swaminathan hail from south India show that the Modi government values the contribution and expertise from all corners of the country, he added. In the coming days, the BJP will be highlighting the difference in the approach of the Modi government and previous Congress governments in bestowing the national awards as it has often accused the opposition party of using political prism to select them.

(With inputs from PTI)