How 900 Indian soldiers can face brunt of Israel-Hamas war: Know why they are placed at Lebanon border

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has intensified and it is likely that Indian soldiers can be facing the brunt of the war against terror group Hamas. Here’s how.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has intensified over the last few days, as the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has launched multiple bomb campaigns in Gaza to eradicate the Palestine-based terror group Hamas. However, Indian soldiers can get caught in the crossfire of the war.

While the Indian government is wary of the impact that the Israel-Hamas war can have on the economy and inflation across the world, there is another reason why India can get caught in the crossfire. Hundreds of Indian troops are currently deployed at the Israel-Lebanon border, where tensions between the two nations are running high.

Can Indian soldiers get caught in the middle of the war between Israel and the terror group Hamas? If tensions between Israel and Lebanon escalate, how safe will Indian troops be? Here is all you need to know about the situation.

Why are Indian soldiers deployed at the Israel-Lebanon border?

As part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), around 900 Indian soldiers have been deployed at the Israel-Lebanon border. Not just this, but 200 Indian soldiers have been deployed between Israel and Syria as part of the UN Disengagement Force (UNDOF) at Golan Heights.

The 900 Indian troops placed at the UNIFIL line have been there since 1978, and have been stationed at the Blue Line, a region which has seen an increased number of confrontations between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The prime purpose of the Indian soldiers placed on the Israel-Lebanon border is to maintain peace between the two conflicted countries. Earlier, the UN peacekeeping mission had announced that a rocket shell had fallen on the UNIFIL line, with no casualties reported.

India has contributed to the UN peacekeeping mission since 1948, contributing thousands of troops to the cause. However, this means that Indian troops have also been in the middle of several wars, remaining on the frontlines of other countries.

In 2022, the UN peacekeeping forces saw a total death toll of 4207 fatalities, with Indian casualties being the highest at 175, followed by Pakistan (166) and Bangladesh (160). Not just men, but women peacekeepers have also been deployed.

Since Indian troops are on the frontlines of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s militant force Hezbollah, it is likely that there could be heavy shelling on the UNIFIL line which could lead to casualties.

