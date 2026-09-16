Can Houthis really hit Mecca? Are Saudi defences enough to protect Kaaba? What does it mean for India?

Is the holiest mosque that houses the Kaaba no longer safe? Can the Houthis attack the holiest site for Islam, the religion they too follow? Can the Saudi Arabian defence system intercept the missiles coming from Yemen? What does it mean for India? Explained here.

After the Saudi Arabian authorities issued air raid alerts for the holy city that houses the holiest shrine for billions of Muslims spread across the World, the most important questions that came to the forefront were: Are the Houthis capable of attacking the city of Mecca and the mosque, where the holy Kaaba is situated? Secondly, what preparations has Saudi Arabia made for the safety of the city and the shrine? The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its royal family claim to be the guardians of the holiest Muslim shrine. The Shiite state of Iran has always challenged Saudi dominance and demanded the establishment of a central board of Muslims from across the world for the maintenance of the Kaaba.

Mecca: Kaaba

Can the Houthis attack the holy city of Mecca? Technically, they can. The rebels from Yemen have the technical capabilities to target Mecca, and they can reach to the Kaaba as well. However, it depends on the range of their missiles and the air defence control system deployed for the safety of the city and the shrine. Saudi Arabia has a multi-layered defence system put around the city. In the recent past, Saudi Arabia has detected and intercepted the missiles fired by the Houthis from Yemen.

(Mecca houses the Kaaba)

Mecca air raid alert

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition has claimed that it had detected and intercepted a Houthi missile before it could enter the airspace of Mecca. However, the rebels have denied targeting the holy city or the holiest mosque. Meanwhile, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned what it called Houthi attacks on Mecca and the Madinah region. However, Islam's holiest shrine has come under the operational envelope that Saudi admits is under threat. Though no attack has taken place and the Houthis have denied any attempt to do so, it can not be denied that the holiest mosque is no longer safe and the danger comes from Muslims.

What does it mean for India?

It may become an extremely emotive issue and an explosive situation for India, which boasts the second-largest Muslim population after Indonesia. According to the 2011 Census, around 17.22 crore Muslims live in India and make up about 14.2% of the population. The largest Muslim population is concentrated in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Kerala. Jammu and Kashmir is the state with the Muslim majority.

(The Houthis have attacked targets inside Saudi Arabia.)



Can the Houthis attack Mecca?

The Houthis control a large part of Yemen, where a civil war is going on, and the country is divided between the Saudi Arabia-backed regime and the Iran-backed Shiite militia. The rebels control the north and west coast and have moved to an area that is within striking distance of southern and western Saudi Arabia. They are heavily armed with support of Tehran. They have the following capabilities:

Earlier, the Houthis have proved their striking capability by firing short‑ and medium‑range ballistic missiles into Saudi territory, and hit Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jizan and Najran cities.

The rebels have also sent Iranian‑style cruise missiles and sophisticated kamikaze attacks using loitering drones.

They have targeted air bases, oil facilities and border towns of the Sunni kingdom.

Some of the missiles used by the Houthi rebels have a range of more than 1,000 km.

It has been reported that they have used artificial intelligence, and their AI‑assisted drones have hit the target.

The Iran-backed rebels also have ballistic missiles with a range of more than 2,000 km.

The Houthis have gained fighting experience over the years, and they frequently launch large, mixed salvos of missiles and drones.

They have shown they can sustain operations over weeks, not just one‑off strikes.

(Saudi Arabia has deployed air defence systems around Mecca.)

Can Saudi Arabia's defence stop Houthi attacks?

Saudi Arabia has developed a strong air force and made one of the most dense and multi-layered defence shields.

Saudi Arabia has deployed the US-made Patriot batteries and the air defence system of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense THAAD) systems. These have been integrated with the Saudi radar and command networks.

The system is almost impregnable and can detect and destroy any enemy ballistic missiles and high‑altitude threats.

Riyadh has made "Prohibited Airspace Area" around Makkah Al‑Mukarramah.

Any hostile aircraft or drone entering that zone can be treated as a high‑priority target, detected and destroyed.

(Will the Islamic NATO and Pakistan come to the defence of Mecca?)

Where are Pakistan and Muslim NATO?

Saudi Arabia has recently signed a defence deal with Turkey and Pakistan and invited other Muslim nations to join it. Called a Muslim NATO or Islamic NATO, the pact has proved to be a non-starter. Pakistan developed cold feet and went back on its promise of attacking any force that attacks any one of the coalition, like NATO. It has not sent its troops or any defence system for the safety of Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing war with the Houthis. The reason is clear: Islamabad does not appear to have either the guts or the intention of attacking the rebels, backed by Iran. Will they attack the Houthis if the rebels attack the holiest Islamic shrine?