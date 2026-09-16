Can Houthis really hit Mecca? Are Saudi defences enough to protect Kaaba? What does it mean for India?

EXPLAINER
Is the holiest mosque that houses the Kaaba no longer safe? Can the Houthis attack the holiest site for Islam, the religion they too follow? Can the Saudi Arabian defence system intercept the missiles coming from Yemen? What does it mean for India? Explained here.
After the Saudi Arabian authorities issued air raid alerts for the holy city that houses the holiest shrine for billions of Muslims spread across the World, the most important questions that came to the forefront were: Are the Houthis capable of attacking the city of Mecca and the mosque, where the holy Kaaba is situated? Secondly, what preparations has Saudi Arabia made for the safety of the city and the shrine? The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its royal family claim to be the guardians of the holiest Muslim shrine. The Shiite state of Iran has always challenged Saudi dominance and demanded the establishment of a central board of Muslims from across the world for the maintenance of the Kaaba.
Can the Houthis attack the holy city of Mecca? Technically, they can. The rebels from Yemen have the technical capabilities to target Mecca, and they can reach to the Kaaba as well. However, it depends on the range of their missiles and the air defence control system deployed for the safety of the city and the shrine. Saudi Arabia has a multi-layered defence system put around the city. In the recent past, Saudi Arabia has detected and intercepted the missiles fired by the Houthis from Yemen.
(Mecca houses the Kaaba)
The Saudi Arabia-led coalition has claimed that it had detected and intercepted a Houthi missile before it could enter the airspace of Mecca. However, the rebels have denied targeting the holy city or the holiest mosque. Meanwhile, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned what it called Houthi attacks on Mecca and the Madinah region. However, Islam's holiest shrine has come under the operational envelope that Saudi admits is under threat. Though no attack has taken place and the Houthis have denied any attempt to do so, it can not be denied that the holiest mosque is no longer safe and the danger comes from Muslims.
(Saudi Arabia has deployed air defence systems around Mecca.)
Saudi Arabia has developed a strong air force and made one of the most dense and multi-layered defence shields.
(Will the Islamic NATO and Pakistan come to the defence of Mecca?)
Saudi Arabia has recently signed a defence deal with Turkey and Pakistan and invited other Muslim nations to join it. Called a Muslim NATO or Islamic NATO, the pact has proved to be a non-starter. Pakistan developed cold feet and went back on its promise of attacking any force that attacks any one of the coalition, like NATO. It has not sent its troops or any defence system for the safety of Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing war with the Houthis. The reason is clear: Islamabad does not appear to have either the guts or the intention of attacking the rebels, backed by Iran. Will they attack the Houthis if the rebels attack the holiest Islamic shrine?