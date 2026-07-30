After Strait of Hormuz, Houthis target Bab-el-Mandeb: How India could face massive trade and oil shock

India should gear up to face one more shock to its energy security. With Iran's allies, the Houthis, planning to control the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and putting a fee on its use, the world's next major maritime flashpoint after the Strait of Hormuz is emerging. It will hit India hard. Explained.

After the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb will soon become another choke point, disrupting global navigation and endangering the energy security of many countries, including India. Iran's trusted allies, the Houthis, have decided to block the waterway connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. If this route is closed, access to the Suez Canal will be denied, and ships will not be able to enter the Mediterranean Sea for their forward journey. Consequently, they will have to take a long route surrounding the Cape of Good Hope.

Houthis to control Bab-el-Mandeb

Earlier on July 20, the Houthis opened a new front in the US-Iran war by putting a maritime embargo against Saudi ‌Arabia. Now, they plan to control Bab-el-Mandeb and put a fee on the ships transiting it. Foreign Minister-designate with Yemen's internationally recognised government, Afrah al-Zouba, told Reuters, "The Houthis will try ​to gain access over the Red Sea, and they will try to charge ships if they do."

According to ​2024 UN Panel of Experts reports, the Shiite militia collected fees on ships sailing through the Red Sea in exchange for safe passage. It was estimated that the Houthis collected $180 million every month in 2024.

(The Suez Canal)

Analysts believe the Houthis have designed this scheme keeping far-reaching geopolitical consequences in mind. They are as follows:

Controlling an important international sea lane will give the rebels strategic depth and geopolitical acceptance.

It will prove that despite not controlling an army or a government, the Houthis can impact energy security, global trade, and shipping costs that may impact the entire world.

The fees on ships sailing through the Red Sea can generate a substantial amount and may help them buy more arms and ammunition and fight the regional war more effectively.

By controlling the Bab-el-Mandeb, the Houthis may put extra pressure on the US and its regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, the main enemy of the rebels.

As the Houthis have indicated, they may exempt China from the proposed fees; they will develop friendship with Beijing and get additional leverage in regional as well as global politics.

How may it impact Suez Canal?

If the Houthis control the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, they may make the Suez Canal ineffective and choke it completely. The waterway, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, lies in Egypt. The 193-km-long sea-level waterway was constructed to cut short the distance and the travel time between Asia and Europe, eliminating the need to sail around the Cape of Good Hope. It became the shortest route between the two continents and facilitates about 12% of global trade. If the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait comes under the control of the Houthi rebels and if they decide so, they can easily block the south of the Suez Canal, cutting its traffic.

How may India get hit?

The Suez Canal serves as the primary maritime route between India and Europe, North America, and Africa and accounts for about 25% to 35% of its international trade. India's international trade in the financial year 2025-26 reached a record US$ 863.1 billion. India imports about 85% of its fuel needs; a large volume of that flows through the Suez Canal. Besides, it exports textiles, apparel, chemical products, parts, machinery, mechanical appliances, and medicines through this route. Closure of the Suez Canal will force India-bound vessels to travel an additional distance of about 7,000 kilometres, which will take 14 days extra time. It will impact India in a big way and hit its economy.