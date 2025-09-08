HIRE Act 2025: Proposed US outsource tax bill may ruin Indian IT sector, Delhi may lose $100 billion market

Introduced by Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, the Halting International Relocation of Employment (HIRE) Act includes a provision levying a 25% excise tax on payments made by US companies to foreign persons for services that benefit consumers in the US.

After imposing a 25 per cent additional tariff on top of the base tariffs of 25 per cent, which makes Indian products highly uncompetitive in the US market, Washington has taken another drastic move that may cripple its IT sector. Introduced by Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, the Halting International Relocation of Employment (HIRE) Act has a provision levying a 25% excise tax on payments US companies make to foreign persons for services that benefit consumers in the US. The bill, if approved, would also ban tax deductions for those who outsource payments and send the proceeds to a Domestic Workforce Fund for apprenticeships and retraining.

Severe blow to the Indian IT sector?

The bill may raise the effective cost of offshore IT and back-office work and could force a strategic reset across the US-India technology corridor. The bill may give a severe blow to the Indian IT sector for following reasons. 25% excise: The HIRE Act has the provision of putting an excise of 25 per cent on “outsourcing payments.”

It applies to all premium, fee, royalty or service payments made by a US person to a “foreign person” when the benefit is directed “directly or indirectly” to consumers in the U.S. It will sharply increase the cost of offshore delivery for US buyers. An additional federal income tax at a 21% corporate rate, taking the incremental burden near 46% before any state taxes, would severely impact any US firm outsourcing its services to India.

Outsourcing payments would not be deductible

The outsourcing payments would not be deductible for income-tax purposes; besides, the excise is already non-deductible. To implement these provisions harshly, the Treasury may require information returns and corporate officer certifications. Besides, it may also increase the penalties for any failure. Consequently, the buyers would renegotiate rates or shift to onshore delivery in the US or near-shore delivery in Canada and Mexico.

Companies to expand US hubs?

They may also rebalance work to markets serving non-US customers to reduce the apportionment numerator. Multinational companies with Indian captives may re-route internal charges and expand US hubs. They may insource critical roles domestically to avoid the excise. It may also have ripple effects on Indian IT companies that are heavily dependent on the US market. Indian IT services giants like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, and HCL may have to change their strategy. It may be a massive setback for New Delhi. India exported IT services to the US worth $109.40 billion in 2023-24.

Will India's IT services exports suffer?

India's IT services exports to the USA reached approximately 109.40 billion in 2023-24. India's software and IT services exports reached $200 billion in total during the financial year 2023-24. The biggest part went to the US. The Donald Trump administration has already announced its decision to change the visa rules that may create problems for migrant workers.

