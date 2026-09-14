Hindutva At BRICS Summit? No non-veg dish at dinner! Did Xi Jinping skip it to send strong message?

Did Chinese President Xi Jinping and UAE's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan skip the BRICS gala dinner to send a strong signal to India? Did host country India try to cater to its domestic politics and Hindutva by serving only vegetarian dishes to the world leaders.

Hindutva on the BRICS menu? Did the host country of the 18th BRICS Summit try to cater to domestic politics by serving only vegetarian dishes at the gala dinner at the end of the first day of the meeting? Did Chinese President Xi Jinping snub the hosts by not attending the dinner? This also raises the question: why did the hosts not include any dishes their guests like and that are popular in their respective countries? Why should one expect Xi Jinping to gorge on "millet pulao" or "beetroot raita"? What if Indian delegates are asked to eat Chinese dishes at a similar conference in Beijing?

(BRICS Summit Gala Dinner Menu Card.)

BRICS Dinner's Menu?

Here is the menu of the gala dinner:

Starters

Khandvi Mille-Feuille

Khumb Galouti

Main Course

Paneer Lababdar

Gucchi Marmik

Carrot Bean Poriyal

Thakkali Belle Saaru

Millet Pulao

Beetroot Raita

Assorted Indian Breads

Desserts

Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi

Shahtoot Phirni

Should we expect Vladimir Putin or Anwar Ibrahim to relish these dishes?

Hindutva at BRICS Summit?

There was not a single non-vegetarian dish; the main food eaten by almost all of the 11 member states of the BRICS. Analysts believe that serving only vegetarian recipes at international events has become a political statement of the Narendra Modi government. PM Modi himself is a strict vegetarian, and his government has apparently placed itself as the vanguard of an assertive Hindutva that promotes vegetarianism. However, this has been contradicted by his colleague Kiren Rijiju, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, who has openly said that he eats beef.

Attending a programme at Aizawl in Mizoram on May 27, 2015, Rijiju said, "I eat beef, I’m from Arunachal Pradesh, can somebody stop me? So let us not be touchy about somebody’s practices." He was responding to his colleague at the time, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who said that those who eat beef should go to Pakistan.

Row over BRICS menu

Responding to the controversy, former MP Jawhar Sircar shared the menu for the 2010 state dinner for US President Barack Obama and suggested that all-vegetarian dinners amounted to a diplomatic faux pas. He wrote on his Facebook page, "Modi’s most important guest, China’s Xi Jinping and UAE’s Crown Prince skipped Modi’s enforced vegetarian dinner. What a shame. And PM Modi has been doing this for 12 years, putting off his foreign visitors only to impress his client vegetarian bhakts."

Would I be a bad MP if I advised the visiting BRICS leaders to give this menu a miss & get security to nip down to the nearest Karims & bring back some Burrab Kababs… pic.twitter.com/df293BYco4 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 12, 2026

Taking to the social media platform, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra wrote in a post on X, "Would I be a bad MP if I advised the visiting BRICS leaders to give this menu a miss & get security to nip down to the nearest Karims & bring back some Burrah Kababs." Echoing the sentiments, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen spokesperson and Maharashtra MLA Waris Pathan tweeted, "You want to promote vegetarianism, go ahead — absolutely do that — but don’t limit India’s food culture to just a vegetarian menu…."

What does India eat?

India is a country with a majority of people eating non-vegetarian dishes. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data, about 83.4% of men and 70.6% of women eat non-vegetarian items occasionally or regularly. The NFHS-5 survey also reveals that non-vegetarian food is most common in southern, eastern, and coastal states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. About 95% of the population eats meat, fish, or eggs in these states. Vegetarian diets are more popular in northern and western states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.