Hindu organisations demand to open Vijaya Mandala for Naga Panchami worship, Is it mosque? How is it related to Aurangzeb?

Is Madhya Pradesh's Vijaya Mandala a temple or a mosque? The controversy surrounding the 11th-century structure in Jatkara village, near the famous Khajuraho temple, has resurfaced with some Hindu organisations demanding that it be opened for Naga Panchami worship. These outfits have been announced to perform worship inside the structure. After the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had issued a letter clarifying that Bija Mandal is not a temple, the district collector denied permission for worship inside, empasising that it is a mosque, not a temple. It fueled the controversy.

When was Bija Mandal constructed?

The Hindu outfits claim that Bija Mandal was first constructed in the 8th century. It was reconstructed in the Paramara period in the second half of the 11th century by Emperor Naravarman, a devotee of Goddess Charchika. Since the goddess is popularly known as Vijaya, this landmark is popularly known as the Vijaya temple. However, it was never finished. It is evident by the carved niches and unfinished architectural pieces found around the base of the temple plinth.

Did Aurangzeb demolish Bija Mandal?

It is claimed that the temple was demolished and converted into a mosque during the Aurangzeb period (1658 A.D.-1707 A.D.). It was renamed as "Alamgir Mosque," and the Muslims started holding prayers around 1682. If reports are to be believed, the outer wall of the mosque collapsed in heavy rain in 1991, exposing the idols kept inside. After a controversy erupted, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a study and found that the Hindu idols were buried under the platform on the northern side, used as the Hall of Prayer, especially on the days of Eid. In an excavation carried out in 1972-74, figures of Goddess Mahishasur Mardini and Lord Ganesha were also recovered.

The Hindu devotees have been observing their rituals outside the structure for decades. However, a controversy erupted in 2024 when some Hindu outfits demanded that the mosque be opened and they be allowed to perform the rituals inside the structure, which they claimed was a temple. At the request of the authorities, the ASI cited a 1951 gazette notification categorising it as Bijamandal Mosque.