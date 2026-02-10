Hindu killed hours before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections 2026?

A Hindu trader was killed in Bangladesh days before elections, raising fresh concerns over minority safety amid rising Islamist violence and political turmoil.

Less than 48 hours before Bangladesh goes to general elections and the referendum on the July reforms draft, one more Hindu has been killed. The ghastly incident took place amid wide-ranging condemnation of the South Asian country's failure to save its minority communities, including Hindus. It is significant that Chief Advisor to the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has been accused of being biased towards the Islamist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami. The radical outfit openly advocates for making Bangladesh an Islamic country and implementing the strict Sharia Laws. It is contesting the election with allegations of opposing the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 and helping the Pakistan Army.

Hindu persecution in Bangladesh

Rice trader and resident of Dakhinkanda village, 62-year-old Sushen Chandra Sarkar, was killed on February 9 at the intersection of roads.According to media reports, unknown assailants allegedly hacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon, left him inside the shop, and closed the shutters. They also stole lakhs of rupees from the shop after murdering Sarkar. His son, Sujan Sarkar, said that the murderers stole money from the shop after killing his father. He also said that the family found Sushen Sarkar covered in blood inside the shop. He was rushed to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.Earlier, Dipu Das was killed in the same Mymensingh district of Bangladesh.

This is not the first incident of this kind since Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Advisor to the interim government on August 8, 2024, after Sheikh Hasina was deposed in a series of popular nationwide protests. Reports suggest Bangladesh has witnessed more than 200 instances of attacks, including five killings, on minority Hindus in three days of chaos after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime. The UN report released on February 12, 2025, revealed that violent mob attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh began even before Hasina was forced to flee to India. Ahmadiyya Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, and indigenous groups in the Chittagong Hill Tracts were also subjected to similar atrocities.

Muhammad Yunus, Interim Government

Muhammad Yunus has miserably failed to control the Islamist forces. He has been accused of either ignoring the radical Islamists or colluding with them to perpetuate his own rule. It can be gauged by the fact that days after Hasina's ouster, the Muhammad Yunus-led government lifted the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami. His government also released convicted terrorists, like Jashimuddin Rahmani. The radical Islamic forces have become so strong that they have threatened to drive Yunus out within five minutes if he does not listen to them.

Amid a ban on the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League and increasing attacks on minorities, including Hindus, it is being asked if the marginalised people and the minorities would be able to use their franchise as they wish. Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad has expressed its anguish over attacks on the minorities ahead of the 13th general election.

Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad claimed that the violent incidents included 10 murders, 10 cases of theft and robbery, and 23 incidents involving the occupation of homes, business establishments, temples, and land, looting, and arson. It also said there are four cases of arrest and torture on false allegations of religious defamation and being "agents of RAW." Besides, there was one attempted rape and three incidents of physical assault on the minorities.

Attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

The organisation said in the statement that on January 4, a gold trader named Shubho Poddar was gagged, and approximately 30 tolas (300 grams) of gold ornaments were looted from his shop. A 40-year-old woman in Kaliganj was raped, tied to a tree, and tortured by having her hair cut off the same day. It also said that religious extremists have demanded the removal of Annapurna Debnath, the District Commissioner and Returning Officer of Kurigram. They labelled her a collaborator of a fascist government and a member of ISKCON for properly carrying out her election-related duties. The Parishad asked the government and the Election Commission to take immediate action to stop these acts.