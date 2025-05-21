With this promotion, General Muneer became the second person to become the Field Marshal. General Ayub Khan was the first Field Marshal of Pakistan. Actually, he promoted himself to this position. He staged a coup-de-tat in 1958, grabbed power, and declared himself the president of the country.

The general masses in Pakistan were shocked when the Shehbaz Sharif government promoted Chief of Army Staff General Asim Muneer to the ranks of Field Marshal. With this promotion, General Muneer became the second person to become a Field Marshal. General Ayub Khan was the first Field Marshal of Pakistan. He promoted himself to this position. He staged a coup-de-tat in 1958, grabbed power and declared himself the president of the country. When he came near retirement next year, he promoted himself to the position of the Field Marshal, citing "persistent requests" from the members of the civil society.

(Field Marchal General Ayub Khan of Pakistan Army)

The elevation of General Muneer was more shocking, as many people hold him responsible for the clashes with India. Secondly, the performance of the Pakistan Army was not up to the mark as it had accepted that many of its air bases were damaged by the Indian bombing during Operation Sindoor. Though the Pakistan Army and the government have claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets, they have not given any evidence. How can a general be promoted for a dismal performance of the force he commands?

Powers of Field Marshal

Though Field Marshal is the highest office in the Pakistan Army, it is an honourary position and carries no additional powers. However, it is equivalent to Admiral of the Fleet in the Pakistan Navy and Marshal of the Air Force in the Pakistan Air Force. The person holding this position is considered a "five-star general".

How can general be elevated to Field Marshal?

An officer can be promoted to the highest military office after the prime minister and the defence minister join hands to request the president to honour the officer with this position. They can jointly urge the Supreme Court or a High Court to issue a constitutional order to that effect. The Pakistani Constitution restricts the use of unsanctioned power and all acts must remain constitutional.

(Field Marshal General SHFJ Manekshaw of Indian Army)

Field Marshals in India

India too has only two field marshals till now. General Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was made the first field marshal of the Indian Army on January 1, 1973. General Kodandera M. Cariappa was the second officer to be elevated to this position on , who was promoted to the rank on January 15, 1986.

In India, a field marshal receives the full pay of a general and is considered a serving officer until their death. He is entitled to wear a full uniform on all ceremonial occasions.