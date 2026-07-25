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Has RSS signalled Dharmendra Pradhan to resign? Has Mohan Bhagwat stepped in to contain student protests? Will it become Gen-Z movement for regime change?

Has RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stepped in to contain the student protest, lest it become a mass movement demanding a regime change? Explained.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 12:52 PM IST

Has RSS signalled Dharmendra Pradhan to resign? Has Mohan Bhagwat stepped in to contain student protests? Will it become Gen-Z movement for regime change?
Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah, RSS. (File Image)
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Will HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign soon under the pressure of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)? Has the fountainhead of Hindutva politics sent strong signals to its old and trusted cadre to quit so that the student protest against the NEET paper leak does not become a nationwide movement for regime change? Has the protest slipped out of the hands of the Cockroach Janta Party and educator Sonam Wangchuk? Will it soon go out of the hands of the students and become a mass movement as people from all walks of life are joining it and protests are taking place across the country? These questions have cropped up as thousands of people of all ages are coming forward to participate in the protests, which have taken the shape of a general protest against the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Mohan Bhagwat speech

RSS Sarkaryawah (chief) Mohan Bhagwat dropped a bombshell when he urged the people (in fact, the government) to hold dialogue and develop consensus rather than order them. Addressing the people at the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha at the Ambedkar International Centre, he pointed out that the new generation believes in discussion, not dictation and seeks logic in everything. He said, "The new generation asks questions, and one has to provide the underlying logic for everything. There is a great need to offer warmth, dedicate time, and engage in dialogue. It should be about discussion rather than dictation, and consensus rather than orders. Nowadays, conversation has stopped even within families; this needs to change." 

Analysts believe it was a cryptic message. By preaching on engaging in dialogue, he dropped the message to the government that it should not dictate terms to the agitating students; it should listen to them. Mohan Bhagwat said, "We need to change the approach we used to follow; we must alter our style. There was a time when obedience was the norm—when we were young, if our mother or father said something, there was no room for argument. Silence meant silence; it was rooted in reverence, and there was no questioning it. We knew they had seen life and that following their experience would ensure things turned out right." 

RSS on NEET protest

Political observers believe it was not such a cryptic message; it was a direct signal to Dharmendra Pradhan, who was groomed in the RSS and the organisation sent him to the BJP. The RSS forced PM Modi to make him HRD Minister so that the education system is saffronised certainly and quickly. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was framed keeping in mind the Sangh ideology; syllabi at different levels of education were changed, Mughal history and the 2002 Gujarat riots were dropped from the NCERT books. Special and disproportionate stress was placed on ancient Indian knowledge systems, classical texts, and traditional values and cultural perspectives. Dharmendra Pradhan and the government officials have, of course, rejected all such claims. 

However, Dharmendra Pradhan is at the forefront of the movement, which is crystallising into a nationwide mass movement demanding a regime change. Earlier, the protest was centred in New Delhi, focused on the resignation of the HRD Minister, and educator Sonam Wangchuk was its main icon. However, Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly taken away by the police; he eventually ended his hunger strike, and the government held two rounds of talks with the CJP. Meanwhile, the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the police forced the common people to come out of their cosy homes and join it. Soon, the movement spiralled out of Delhi, and protests were being held across the country. 

NEET paper leak protest

PM Modi gauged the anger of Gen Z and tried to reach out to them in their own language, style, medium and mindset. What had begun as an innocuous protest against banning a few social media platforms became such a vast, strong and violent Gen Z movement in Nepal that it changed the regime; PM KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign. Similarly, a protest movement against the price rise in Sri Lanka became so strong that the once-popular President Gotabaya Rajapaksha was forced to quit and flee the country in July 2022. 

PM Modi anticipated the worst and chose to address Gen Z much before it was too late. However, he was greeted with more sneer and satire, and the movement has further spread. It has become a Gen Z protest. Now, the RSS has intervened and dropped the signal to surrender to the demand instead of allowing it to become a movement for regime change. If reports are to be believed, Pradhan is likely to send his resignation letter soon. 

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