Has Pakistan Army chief struck deal to rule for 10 years? Know about 'hybrid governance model' and Asim Munir-Shehbaz Sharif 'conspiracy'

In a meeting held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and ISI Director General Lieutenant General Asim Malik, a deal on the "hybrid governance model" was struck. Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir may rule Pakistan for 10 years without a coup.

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has reportedly struck a deal with the political and civilian establishment to rule the country for the next 10 years. He is set to retire from his post in November 2025. However, he is likely to rule Pakistan till the end of 2035. If media reports are to be believed, in a meeting held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and ISI Director General Lieutenant General Asim Malik at Nawaz Sharif’s private farmhouse in Murree, a deal on the "hybrid governance model" was struck.

What is 'hybrid governance model'?

Under the governance model, Muir will get an extension of his service with the army for 5 years, and he will be the de facto ruler of Pakistan, with most of the executive powers bestowed on him. Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz, and Army Chief Asim Munir will take all key decisions with consensus. The so-called hybrid governance model will work in such a way that official power will stay within the Sharif household, with his younger brother serving as the head of the civilian government and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Will there be no election in Pakistan?

However, it is not clear if the general elections will be held in Pakistan. If elections are held and someone else gets the majority, the arrangement may go haywire. However, the deal may be the end of the road for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is languishing in jail, facing many cases.

Imran Khan languishing in jail

While the cricketer-turned-politician is serving a 14-year term, his wife, Bushra Biwi, is serving a 7-year term in the infamous Al-Qadir Trust case. The duo has been found guilty of siphoning PKR 190 million and money laundering. Asim Munir has established his larger-than-life image meticulously. After leading the four-day military clash with India, he claimed 'victory' and tightened his grip over the establishment on the crest of his rising popularity.

Asim Munir tightens grip over Shehbaz Sharif

His image got a major boost when US President Donald Trump invited him to lunch in the White House. Munir became the first Pakistan Army chief to be hosted by a US president. Asim Munir's clout and grip over the Pakistani establishment can be gauged by the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping met him to discuss the bilateral relations. He has exploited the situation in such a way that now he is poised to rule the country in a never-before-seen model of governance. He may be the de facto ruler with a coup d'état.