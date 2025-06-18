Israel might have proved its military and intelligence dominance by bombing nuclear sites at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, but it failed in critically damaging the widely dispersed and heavily protected nuclear program of Iran. Besides, Israel’s initial attacks might have delayed Tehran's capability.

Though Israel has damaged three nuclear facilities and a few other related infrastructures in Iran, has it destroyed the nuclear capabilities of the Islamic nation? Can it ever achieve this goal? Israel Defence Force has bombed the nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow. According to CNN, the Jewish nation has destroyed the above-ground facility of Natanz’s Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), this is the place where Iran has been enriching uranium up to 60% purity since 2003. One needs 90% enriched Uranium to make a nuclear bomb.

Isfahan

The IAEA said that four critical buildings at Isfahan have been damaged in the Israeli bombings. Contrary to this, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said that damage at Iran’s largest nuclear research complex was limited to a shed catching fire. A spokesperson of the AEO said that the equipment used at the sites has been removed anticipating an attack. The site has been in operation since 1984 and more than 3,000 nuclear scientists have been working since then.

Fordow

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is buried deep inside the mountain near Qom, in northern Iran. It houses advanced centrifuges used to enrich uranium up to high grades of purity. Though Israel bombed this site, the IAEA said it was not impacted much. While Iranian air defenses shot down an Israeli drone near the plant, the IDF has not claimed any significant damage. The Vienna-based nuclear watchdog claimed in 2023 that uranium particles were enriched to 83.7% purity here. This is very close to the 90% enrichment levels needed to make a nuclear weapon. Analysts believe the US may deliver the bunker-buster bombs to Israel to attack this site. It will also have to supply the required plane to bomb drop the bunker-buster bomb at Fordow.

Can Israel destroy nuclear capabilities?

However, the most significant question is if the Jewish state will ever be able to destroy the nuclear capabilities of Iran by bombing these facilities. Experts believe Israel might have proved its military and intelligence dominance, but it failed in critically damaging the widely dispersed and heavily protected nuclear programme in the Shiite country. It is also believed that Israel’s initial attacks might have delayed Tehran's capability to “break out”, or make a functioning nuclear weapon by a few months.

The US intelligence agencies have reported that Tehran was about three years away from being able to deliver a weapon, while it was not pursuing a bomb. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran was at the threshold of making a nuclear bomb. Even if it is true, Israel may not be able to destroy Iran's capability. On the contrary, it may push Iran to do it fast, reorganize itself, reassemble all equipment, and work harder to achieve its goal.