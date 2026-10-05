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Hardeep Singh Puri out of Rajya Sabha race: Why may Modi’s minister be on his way out of cabinet? Is Jeffrey Epstein the reason?

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, is out of the Rajya Sabha race. Did the Jeffrey Epstein controversy and PM Modi’s silence play a significant role in the decision to drop him? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

Hardeep Singh Puri out of Rajya Sabha race: Why may Modi’s minister be on his way out of cabinet? Is Jeffrey Epstein the reason?
Hardeep Singh Puri, Petroleum Minister (File Image)
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    The BJP has left Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri out of its list for nomination to the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. His six-year term ends in November, and there are no by-elections to the Lok Sabha either, making it clear that he will no longer remain a member of any chamber of Parliament. With this, the speculation of a cabinet reshuffle has gained momentum. Why may he be dropped? 

    Hardeep Singh Puri: Epstein controversy

    However, the political pundits are not shocked at the development, keeping in mind the unsavoury controversy that erupted around Hardeep Singh Puri. PM Narendra Modi's minister has openly admitted to having met US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein three or four times while working with the New York-based International Peace Institute. 

    (Jeffrey Epstein.)

    Certain issues have left him in troubled waters and created embarrassment for the BJP-led Union government. 

    • Hardeep Singh met Epstein personally in New York. 
    • He claimed the meeting took place on issues related to the New York-based International Peace Institute.
    • Jeffrey Epstein was not associated with the International Peace Institute, and he was not a diplomat or international lobbyist. Puri did not explain what transpired between them. 
    • Emails released by the US State Department revealed that Puri met Reid Garrett Hoffman. He is a US-based Internet entrepreneur, venture capitalist, podcaster, and author. He is best known as the co-founder and former Executive Chairman of LinkedIn. However, Puri was not an IT minister or telecom minister at that time, and he had never been associated with the internet. 
    • Serious questions were asked after leaked emails revealed casual language and references to issues like  “have fun” and an “exotic island”.
    • Puri claimed that the meetings were professional and that these had nothing to do with Epstein’s sex-trafficking crimes. He denied wrongdoing.

    Who is Himayani Puri?

    Minister's US-based daughter Himayani Puri also hogged media attention and kickstarted controversy. She is a finance and investment professional based in New York. She said that social-media posts and videos began circulating on February 22, 2026. It was alleged in these posts that Himayani Puri had direct or indirect financial, personal or business relations with Epstein or his associates. She denied all allegations.

    Himayani Puri moved the court in India and demanded removal of the allegedly defamatory content, an injunction against further publication of those social media posts and damages of Rs 10 crore. She also demanded an apology. 

    (Himayani Puri with  Hardeep Singh Puri.)

    The Delhi High Court granted her interim relief. It directed the removal of the content from social media platforms in India. These were the identified online content linking her to Epstein. The court also said that she had made out a prima facie case and that continued circulation could cause irreparable reputational harm. 

    Hardeep Singh Puri Cabinet reshuffle

    It would be incorrect to conclude that Hardeep Puri or her daughter was linked to Jeffrey Epstein or his sex racket. However, it created a huge controversy that maligned the image of PM Modi and his party, the BJP, known for claiming high moral ground. The situation further deteriorated as PM Modi did not ask him to step down or express his displeasure over the issue. Puri continued as a minister in his government. By dropping him from the list of nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections, PM Modi made it clear that Puri's days were numbered and he would have to quit the government. 

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