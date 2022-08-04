DNA Explainer: What Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is all about? How one can participate? | Photo: File

As India prepares to mark its 75th anniversary of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone to take part in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme. It is an important part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the nation-wide celebration of Indian independence. Even though the real celebration will take place from August 13–15, events as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started on August 2 already.

How to participate in the campaign?

The goal of the campaign is to get people to display the Tiranga (India's national flag) at home in celebration of the country's 75th anniversary of independence. Invoking a sense of patriotism in people's hearts and raising awareness of the Indian National Flag are the goals of the effort.

In order to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the PM invited the public to replace their social media profile pictures with image of the Indian flag on August 2, 2022. In addition, educational institutions are holding ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ quizzes, drawing contests, and other competitions around India to stir up patriotic feelings. In order to fly the Indian national flag, citizens must follow by the Flag Code of India.

For instance, the Flag Code of 2002 states that the national flag must not be raised inverted or unfurled from a single flagpole, touch the ground, or be secured in a way that could damage it. Other prohibitions include the usage of the national flag as a drape or printed hankies or other clothing.

How to register for the campaign?

You can upload your photos to harghartiranga.com and have them published on the web if you're taking part in the campaign. The Har Ghar Tiranga certificate can be downloaded by citizens on harghartiranga.com.

As of August 1, more than 50 lakh national flags have been pinned and more than 7 lakh tricolour selfies have been uploaded to the official website.

Steps to download the Har Ghar Tirange certificate from the internet:

Go to the official website www.harghartiranga.com.

Choose a profile photo.

Type in the name and contact information. You could also keep using your Google account.

Permit the website to access your location.

Attach a flag to the site.

You can get the certificate after successfully pinning your location, then download it.

State government's initiatives to promote the campaign

Some states have taken action to recognise the campaign as a success. The state government of Maharashtra has directed the state cooperation agencies to make sure that every housing society raises the flag on Independence Day. All buildings used by the government and semi-government are subject to the same rules.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the city of Agra in UP claims that 20 crore houses will hoist the national flag. A textile factory in Bongaigaon has been given the task of producing by the government, and it is working nonstop to achieve the goal.

