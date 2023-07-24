Gyanvapi survey explained: What is ASI's ‘detailed scientific investigation’ at Varanasi mosque?

From necessary excavations, carbon-dating to the all-important 'GPR' probe, here's what is known about the "scientific survey" being conducted by ASI at Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Armed with modern technologies like Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and carbon-dating, a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday began a “detailed scientific survey” of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s temple town Varanasi. The investigation by archaeologists aims to determine if the mosque, which stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, is built upon an earlier temple, a claim made by Hindu litigants.

A Varanasi court on Friday directed the ASI to conduct a detailed scientific survey of the mosque which may include excavations, wherever necessary. The survey area will exclude the mosque's 'wazukhana' with an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the Gyanvapi complex. The Hindu litigants have claimed the existence of a “Shivling” at the spot. Here’s what we know about the technologies to be used and what ASI is expected to do as part of the survey.

How ASI will carry out the “detailed scientific survey” of the Gyanvapi complex

Areas to be surveyed

While the 'wazukhana' will not be investigated, the survey will focus on three domes of the mosque, the areas beneath the western wall and beneath the cellars, the plinth and pillars.

What techniques will be used?

‘In its order, the court ordered the ASI Director to undertake a detailed scientific investigation using “GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) survey, excavation, dating method and other modern techniques”.

ASI has been directed to examine the area below the three domes using GPR. Another exercise highlighted is study of the plinth and pillars to estimate the age and nature of the structure. If required, the ASI has been asked to conduct an excavation.

Significance of GPR

The use of GPR technology was specifically directed to survey the area “just below the three domes of the building in question”. Ground-penetrating radar is a non-intrusive technique to investigate things that are below the ground. It uses radar pulses to form an image of the subsurface. GPR, in simple words, is being used to locate any buried objects.

What’s next?

Once the investigation is complete, ASI will submit a report to the court along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings by August 4.

