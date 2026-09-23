How did Gyanesh Kumar rise to become PM Modi’s trusted man before taking over as CEC?

How did an IAS officer from Kerala become a trusted bureaucrat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah? Explained here.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hit the headlines once again, this time too for the wrong reasons. In a not-so-shocking revelation, the Indian Express reported that he ignored the opinions of other election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and imposed his own decisions 14 times in the last 10 months. The IAS officer from Kerala won PM Narendra Modi's confidence in a short span of time and became one of his most trusted officers. Naturally, he carries enormous clout with him and works in his own way. Gyanesh Kumar became a trusted senior bureaucrat within the Modi-Shah administrative setup as he proved himself by working on many politically sensitive and high-priority projects.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Jammu and Kashmir

The most important time in Gyanesh Kumar's career came in May 2016 when he was appointed Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry’s Kashmir Division. Soon, he became Additional Secretary and handled Jammu and Kashmir. It was a crucial time for the state of Jammu and Kashmir for the following reasons:

The Kashmir Valley became tense, and the situation deteriorated after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with the security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir was under coalition rule of the PDP and BJP, with RSS leader Ram Madhav as the main architect of the coalition.

Gyanesh Kumar handled sensitive issues like security, governance, central assistance, constitutional issues and coordination with the Union Territory or state administration. This allowed him to become the Modi government’s most important man.

Union government scrapped Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Gyanesh Kumar played an instrumental role in preparing the legal and administrative framework for the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two separate Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

It coincided with the long-cherished dream of the RSS, Hindu Mahasabha and the BJP.

The post-abrogation situation was very tense and extremely difficult, and the entire Jammu and Kashmir was put under lockdown for weeks. It is believed that Gyanesh Kumar handled the situation aptly and moved closer to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah chose him for important assignments like the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Cooperation, which was created as a separate ministry in 2021.

Gyanesh Kumar behind Ayodhya Temple

Gyanesh Kumar was also involved with the creation of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which supervised the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya was the BJP's other dream. By working on this project, Kumar moved closer to PM Modi.

Ministry of Cooperation

Another important assignment came to Gyanesh Kumar in 2021 when the Union government established the Ministry of Cooperation and placed it under Amit Shah. The Home Minister appointed Kumar as its Secretary. When he was appointed the Secretary of a new ministry that was important for its political role, it became clear that PM Modi and Amit Shah trusted him to build a new institutional structure and execute a politically important programme. His next and most important assignment came in January 2024 when he was appointed Election Commissioner.