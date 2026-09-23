How did Gyanesh Kumar rise to become PM Modi’s trusted man before taking over as CEC?

EXPLAINER
How did an IAS officer from Kerala become a trusted bureaucrat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah? Explained here.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hit the headlines once again, this time too for the wrong reasons. In a not-so-shocking revelation, the Indian Express reported that he ignored the opinions of other election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and imposed his own decisions 14 times in the last 10 months. The IAS officer from Kerala won PM Narendra Modi's confidence in a short span of time and became one of his most trusted officers. Naturally, he carries enormous clout with him and works in his own way. Gyanesh Kumar became a trusted senior bureaucrat within the Modi-Shah administrative setup as he proved himself by working on many politically sensitive and high-priority projects.
The most important time in Gyanesh Kumar's career came in May 2016 when he was appointed Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry’s Kashmir Division. Soon, he became Additional Secretary and handled Jammu and Kashmir. It was a crucial time for the state of Jammu and Kashmir for the following reasons:
Amit Shah chose him for important assignments like the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Cooperation, which was created as a separate ministry in 2021.
Gyanesh Kumar was also involved with the creation of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which supervised the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya was the BJP's other dream. By working on this project, Kumar moved closer to PM Modi.
Another important assignment came to Gyanesh Kumar in 2021 when the Union government established the Ministry of Cooperation and placed it under Amit Shah. The Home Minister appointed Kumar as its Secretary. When he was appointed the Secretary of a new ministry that was important for its political role, it became clear that PM Modi and Amit Shah trusted him to build a new institutional structure and execute a politically important programme. His next and most important assignment came in January 2024 when he was appointed Election Commissioner.