GST 2.0: How could it impact your festive season shopping? How much may government lose, why is it reshaping tax system?

From dairy products to medicines, electronics, and automobiles, 375 commodities have become cheaper with the implementation of GST 2.0, effective Monday. The Union government is likely to lose about Rs 2 lakh crore with this GST slab rationalisation where four slabs have been replaced with only 2 slabs. However, the most important question is how the new GST reforms will impact the Indian economy? Will it kickstart the economy with increased consumption? Will the decreased revenue upset the government's plans on expanding infrastructure and social benefits?

GGST reduction on daily items: Food items, ranging from dairy products like milk, butter, and cheese to beverages like tea and coffee, cereals, biscuits, and corn flakes, have become cheaper. Dry fruits, fruit juice, jam and jellies, ketchup, sausages and meat, and drinking water will now cost less.

GST on beauty and personal care: Cosmetics of daily use, like soap, oil, shaving cream, after-shave lotion, shampoo, face cream, talcum powder, etc, will also cost less.

GST on electronics: Electronic consumer items of daily use like television sets, washing machines, fridges, and air conditioners will be cheaper.

GST on medicines: Generic drugs as well as over-the-counter medicines, diagnostic kits, and medical devices like glucometre will cost less. Pharmaceutical companies have been asked to slash MRPs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also slashed GST on beauty businesses like barber shops, fitness centres, health clubs, salons, and yoga.

Sin goods GST increase: Only a few products, put in the category of sin goods, will cost more. These include sin goods like tobacco, pan masala, aerated drinks, and smoking pipes, which have been moved from the 28% to the 40% slab. Similarly, luxury items like motorcars, bikes over 350 cc, aircraft, yachts, revolvers, and pistols will cost more after being included in the 40 percent slabs.

How much will government lose as tax revenue?

The GST rate changes may cost the federal government more revenue than was thought now. While the Ministry of Finance has estimated an annual loss of Rs 48,000 crore, independent researchers apprehend the government may lose an amount ranging from Rs 1.50 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.

Former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told the New Indian Express that the 2023-24 consumption-based loss of Rs 93,000 crore, when adjusted to 2025-26 prices, works out to approximately Rs 1.1 lakh crore. Besides, the Union government will also lose the GST compensation cess, which fetches about Rs 1.4 lakh crore a year. If the government recovers about Rs 50,000 crore from items in the 40% GST slab, the net shortfall would still be about Rs 2 lakh crore.

