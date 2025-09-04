GST 2.0 brings BIG relief to automobile sector, reeling under Trump tariffs, know how much you will have to pay now...

Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...
EXPLAINER
Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council on the first day of its meeting on Wednesday brought the small cars under the 18% GST slab. Expensive and luxurious cars will come under the sin goods category and a 40% GST slab.
Goods and Services Tax, or GST 2.0, has come as a big relief to the automobile sector, which has been reeling under the burden of 50% US tariffs. Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council on the first day of its meeting on Wednesday brought the small cars under the 18% GST slab. Expensive and luxurious cars will come under the sin goods category and the 40% GST slab.Big and luxurious cars coming even under the sin goods tax will have a sigh of relief.
This may help the automobile sector, which has been slapped with a cumulative tariff of 50%. US President Donald Trump imposed a punitive and additional tariff of 25% over and above the base tariffs of 25%. In the GST reforms that may have far-reaching consequences on the Indian economy, GST slabs of 12% and 28% have been abolished. Now there are only 5% and 18% slabs, with an additional slab of 40% for "sin goods" that includes mid-sized and luxurious cars and expensive motorcycles.
(Mid-sized cars with engine capacity up to 1,200 cc have been brought under 18% GST. )
18% GST
5% GST
Electrical Vehicles (EVs), tractors up to 1800 cc, tractor parts, and tractor tyres and tubes have been put under the 5% GST slab.
40% GST
(SUVs have been put under 40% GST slab.)
This may prove to be a big relief for the automobile sector. With a cumulative 50% tariff, the effective US tariffs are 57.5%. The auto components, which make up 55% of automobile exports to the US, will attract 27.5% tariffs. Trump has spared them from the additional tariffs.
Q1: How much GST will you to pay for electrical vehicles?
Ans: Electrical Vehicles (EVs), tractors up to 1800cc, tractor parts and tractor tyres and tubes have been put under the 5% GST slab.
Q2: How much GST will youhave to pay if you buy an SUV?
Ans: Large cars and SUVs with more than 1500cc engines and 4 metres in length will also come under the 40% GST slab.
