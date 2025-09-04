GST 2.0 brings BIG relief to automobile sector, reeling under Trump tariffs, know how much you will have to pay now...

Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council on the first day of its meeting on Wednesday brought the small cars under the 18% GST slab. Expensive and luxurious cars will come under the sin goods category and a 40% GST slab.

Goods and Services Tax, or GST 2.0, has come as a big relief to the automobile sector, which has been reeling under the burden of 50% US tariffs. Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council on the first day of its meeting on Wednesday brought the small cars under the 18% GST slab. Expensive and luxurious cars will come under the sin goods category and the 40% GST slab.Big and luxurious cars coming even under the sin goods tax will have a sigh of relief.

Counter-measure to Donald Trump's 50% US tariff

This may help the automobile sector, which has been slapped with a cumulative tariff of 50%. US President Donald Trump imposed a punitive and additional tariff of 25% over and above the base tariffs of 25%. In the GST reforms that may have far-reaching consequences on the Indian economy, GST slabs of 12% and 28% have been abolished. Now there are only 5% and 18% slabs, with an additional slab of 40% for "sin goods" that includes mid-sized and luxurious cars and expensive motorcycles.

(Mid-sized cars with engine capacity up to 1,200 cc have been brought under 18% GST. )

New GST rates for automobiles

18% GST

Under the GST 2.0, petrol, hybrid, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) cars up to 1,200 cc engine capacity and 4 meters in length have been put under the 18% GST slab.

Diesel cars with an engine capacity up to 1,500 cc and 4 meters in length will come under this category.

Motorcycles up to the engine capacity of 350 cc, commercial vehicles, and tractors above 1800 cc engine capacity will attract 18% GST.

Buses, ambulances, auto parts other than tractors and tyres will come under the 18% GST slab.

5% GST

Electrical Vehicles (EVs), tractors up to 1800 cc, tractor parts, and tractor tyres and tubes have been put under the 5% GST slab.

40% GST

Motorcycles with an engine capacity of more than 350 cc will attract 40% GST. Similarly, mid-sized, large, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) will be taxed 40%.

Mid-size cars with engine capacity between 1200 cc and 150 cc with a size of more than 4 metres will also come under this category.

Similarly, MHEVs and PHEVs with more than 1500 cc engines and 4 m lengths will be taxed with 40% GST.

Large cars and SUVs with more than 1500cc engines and 4 metres in length will also come under the 40% GST slab.

Cars, even with 40% GST, will have a sigh of relief. Earlier, these cars were put under 28% GST, but they had to pay a compensation cess of 22%, making the cumulative GST 50%. Now these will be taxed at 10% less GST.

(SUVs have been put under 40% GST slab.)

This may prove to be a big relief for the automobile sector. With a cumulative 50% tariff, the effective US tariffs are 57.5%. The auto components, which make up 55% of automobile exports to the US, will attract 27.5% tariffs. Trump has spared them from the additional tariffs.

FAQs

Q1: How much GST will you to pay for electrical vehicles?

Ans: Electrical Vehicles (EVs), tractors up to 1800cc, tractor parts and tractor tyres and tubes have been put under the 5% GST slab.

Q2: How much GST will youhave to pay if you buy an SUV?

Ans: Large cars and SUVs with more than 1500cc engines and 4 metres in length will also come under the 40% GST slab.



Summary

