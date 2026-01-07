FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO and EU in shock as US President mulls military action

The White House confirms plans to pursue Greenland acquisition, including purchase or military options, sparking concern among NATO allies over Danish sovereignty.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO and EU in shock as US President mulls military action
US President Donald Trump plans to acquire Greenland.
Emboldened by successfully capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a swift military operation, the US is planning to take over the Danish territory of Greenland. Toying with the idea of capturing the strategically significant Arctic island by hook or by crook, Washington has many ideas, ranging from buying the area to signing a deal to capture it militarily. The intention is unambiguously clear and official now. The White House said in a statement that President Donald Trump is discussing options for acquiring Greenland, including potential use of the U.S. military. 

US-Greenland Relations

It also said that the president wants to acquire Greenland as a U.S. national security priority necessary to "deter our adversaries in the Arctic region." It said further, "The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal." 

Sharing the land boundary of 1.2 km with Canada on Hans Island, Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Denmark, as well as the US, is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. A military action in the territory of a long-time and trusted ally may send shockwaves across NATO and deepen the divide between Trump and the European leaders. 

Donald Trump eyes Greenland

In a statement issued on the sidelines of the meeting over Ukraine, six member states of the trans-Atlantic defence bloc, including the UK, France and Germany, said that security in the Arctic should be achieved collectively, together with NATO allies including the US. Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Federiksen was present at the Paris meeting. However, it has not deterred the US. 

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that "utilising the US military is always an option at the Commander-in-Chief's disposal". What are other options? The options include outright purchase of the Arctic island, signing an agreement to form a Compact of Free Association with the territory. The COFA agreement would be short of making the island of 57,000 people a part of the US. The last option is to capture Greenland by force.

Greenland US acquisition

Trying to downplay the issue, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that it would not signal an imminent invasion and that the goal is to buy the island from Denmark. He said this while briefing the congressional leaders. Members of Congress, including Trump's fellow Republicans, pointed out that Denmark had been a close US ally.  Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina said in a statement, "When Denmark and Greenland make it clear that Greenland is not for sale, the United States must honor its treaty obligations and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark." They are the co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group.

US Greenland military option

The US has a military base in Greenland under a bilateral treaty signed at the beginning of the Cold War. However, it reduced the number of troops from 100,000 to 200 after the Cold War had come to an end. Washington was also accused of ignoring the Arctic island. But now the US president wants to capture the island at any cost. Donald Trump said on Sunday that "so strategic right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security and Denmark is not going to be able to do it." 

However, Camille Grande of the European Council on Foreign Relations told the BBC, Had there been a common statement from all 27 EU partners, plus Nato ally the UK, in support of Danish sovereignty, that would have sent a powerful message to Washington." Donald Trump's bullish approach and forthright manner have made European leaders extremely nervous. This may force them to think about how to stop the US juggernaut and protect a NATO member state, not from Russia or China, but from one of its own members. 

 

 

