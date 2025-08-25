Why did Union minister ask Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to skip Dussehra festivities? Details here
GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility criteria, more
Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate hints about his return to franchise ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...
Ek Chatur Naar trailer review: 'Divya Khosla is way better than Janhvi Kapoor', her cat-and-mouse game with Neil Nitin Mukesh impresses netizens
Thama actor Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy hits you can't miss, from Badhaai Ho to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital kill 20 people, including 5 journalists
Bank Holidays: All banks in THESE states will be closed for 4 days this week - Note the dates
Greater NOIDA Dowry Horror: What is dowry death? What is its punishment, know about anti-dowry acts
After Dream11's exit, which brand will sponsor Team India's jersey? Check possible contenders
Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Nikki Bhati's father Bhikari Singh breaks silence on her murder, says, 'I have...'
EXPLAINER
Indian Parliament approved the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, on May 1, 1962. It was intended to stop giving or receiving dowry in any form.
Four people, including her husband, were arrested after 26-year-old Nikki Bharti was allegedly burnt alive over dowry demands in Greater Noida, near the Indian capital of New Delhi. Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, who is married into the same family, recorded a disturbing video of the violence and circulated it on social media. In one such clip, Nikki can be seen being dragged by the hair. Another clip shows her walking down a staircase in flames before collapsing. The case and the videos brought started a fierce debate over the anti-dowry laws.
The Indian Parliament approved the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, on May 1, 1962. It was intended to stop giving or receiving dowry in any form. In the act, "dowry" was defined as any property or valuable security given or agreed to be given directly or indirectly. The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, was amended in 1984 to allow presents to be given to brides or bridegrooms at the time of the wedding. The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act was approved in 2005 to give women another level of protection from dowry-related violence.
According to Section 304 B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, if a woman's death is caused by a burn or injury or any other unnatural reason within seven years of her marriage, or if it is found that she was subjected to violence before her death due to dowry reasons, it will be deemed a dowry death. Her husband or the relatives of the husband will be deemed to have caused the death.
A person committing a dowry death shall be punished with a jail term of not less than seven years; it may be extended up to life imprisonment.