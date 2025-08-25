Greater NOIDA Dowry Horror: What is dowry death? What is its punishment, know about anti-dowry acts

Indian Parliament approved the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, on May 1, 1962. It was intended to stop giving or receiving dowry in any form.

Four people, including her husband, were arrested after 26-year-old Nikki Bharti was allegedly burnt alive over dowry demands in Greater Noida, near the Indian capital of New Delhi. Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, who is married into the same family, recorded a disturbing video of the violence and circulated it on social media. In one such clip, Nikki can be seen being dragged by the hair. Another clip shows her walking down a staircase in flames before collapsing. The case and the videos brought started a fierce debate over the anti-dowry laws.

Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961

The Indian Parliament approved the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, on May 1, 1962. It was intended to stop giving or receiving dowry in any form. In the act, "dowry" was defined as any property or valuable security given or agreed to be given directly or indirectly. The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, was amended in 1984 to allow presents to be given to brides or bridegrooms at the time of the wedding. The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act was approved in 2005 to give women another level of protection from dowry-related violence.

Punishment under Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961

According to Section 3 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, if a person gives or takes or abets giving or taking dowry, they will be punished with a prison term not less than five years. He will also be punished with a fine of Rs 50,000 or the value of the dowry, whichever is more.

What is dowry death?

According to Section 304 B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, if a woman's death is caused by a burn or injury or any other unnatural reason within seven years of her marriage, or if it is found that she was subjected to violence before her death due to dowry reasons, it will be deemed a dowry death. Her husband or the relatives of the husband will be deemed to have caused the death.



A person committing a dowry death shall be punished with a jail term of not less than seven years; it may be extended up to life imprisonment.