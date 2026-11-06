FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gold Hits Rs 1.46 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Dhanteras: Check 18K, 22K and 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold Hits Rs 1.46 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Dhanteras: Check rates

Not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Karan Aujla, Honey Singh; this is the first Indian artist to perform at Electric Daisy Carnival

This is the first Indian artist to perform to Electric Daisy Carnival

Opinion | From the Ayodhya Challenge to Avoiding the Electoral Battle: Akhilesh Yadav’s Retreat and the Growing Disillusionment Among Samajwadi Cadres

From the Ayodhya Challenge to Avoiding the Electoral Battle:

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsExplainer

EXPLAINER

Gold Hits Rs 1.46 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Dhanteras: Check 18K, 22K and 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold prices rose by Rs 715 to Rs 1,46,030 per 10 grams on Dhanteras, as the yellow metal maintained its festive glitter.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 02:04 PM IST

Gold Hits Rs 1.46 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Dhanteras: Check 18K, 22K and 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gold maintained its glitter and gained Rs 715 to arrive at Rs 1,46,030 for 10 grams on November 6, 2026, when the country celebrated Dhanteras, an auspicious day for buying the yellow metal. It hit a two-week high in the international market as the US midterm elections ended the political uncertainty and crude prices eased. Spot gold hit a session high of $4,146.63 per ounce, before coming down to $4,100.27 per ounce. MCX gold futures traded 1.18% lower at Rs 1,42,750 per 10 grams in the domestic market. On the other hand, the MCX silver futures slipped to Rs 1,84,650 per kg. 

Gold price today

Gold is sold at different prices because of its purity. While 24-karat gold is considered to be the purest, 22-karat gold is used to make jewellery. Similarly, 999 silver, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is the highest form of pure metal. However, people buy it for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Dhanteras gold price

Gold Prices in New Delhi: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi: Rs 142,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi: Rs 130,396/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi: Rs183,990/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai: Rs 142,490/10 gm

 22 karat gold rate in Mumbai: Rs 130,616/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai: Rs 184,310/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru: Rs 142,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru: Rs 130,726/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru: Rs 184,460/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata: Rs 142,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata: Rs 130,396/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata : Rs 184,200/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad: Rs 142,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad: Rs130,773/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad: Rs184,740/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in Chennai: Rs142,850/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai: Rs 130,946/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai: Rs 184,980/1 kg

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa, Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange receive bomb threat email
Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa, Bombay High Court, BSE receive bomb threat email
Gold Hits Rs 1.46 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Dhanteras: Check 18K, 22K and 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold Hits Rs 1.46 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Dhanteras: Check rates
Not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Karan Aujla, Honey Singh; this is the first Indian artist to perform at Electric Daisy Carnival
This is the first Indian artist to perform to Electric Daisy Carnival
Assam: 5 workers critically injured in explosion at Oil India Tank farm in Dibrugarh
Assam: 5 workers critically injured in explosion at Oil India Tank farm
Opinion | From the Ayodhya Challenge to Avoiding the Electoral Battle: Akhilesh Yadav’s Retreat and the Growing Disillusionment Among Samajwadi Cadres
From the Ayodhya Challenge to Avoiding the Electoral Battle:
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement