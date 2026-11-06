Gold Hits Rs 1.46 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Dhanteras: Check 18K, 22K and 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold prices rose by Rs 715 to Rs 1,46,030 per 10 grams on Dhanteras, as the yellow metal maintained its festive glitter.

Gold maintained its glitter and gained Rs 715 to arrive at Rs 1,46,030 for 10 grams on November 6, 2026, when the country celebrated Dhanteras, an auspicious day for buying the yellow metal. It hit a two-week high in the international market as the US midterm elections ended the political uncertainty and crude prices eased. Spot gold hit a session high of $4,146.63 per ounce, before coming down to $4,100.27 per ounce. MCX gold futures traded 1.18% lower at Rs 1,42,750 per 10 grams in the domestic market. On the other hand, the MCX silver futures slipped to Rs 1,84,650 per kg.

Gold price today

Gold is sold at different prices because of its purity. While 24-karat gold is considered to be the purest, 22-karat gold is used to make jewellery. Similarly, 999 silver, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is the highest form of pure metal. However, people buy it for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Dhanteras gold price

Gold Prices in New Delhi: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi: Rs 142,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi: Rs 130,396/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi: Rs183,990/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai: Rs 142,490/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai: Rs 130,616/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai: Rs 184,310/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru: Rs 142,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru: Rs 130,726/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru: Rs 184,460/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata: Rs 142,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata: Rs 130,396/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata : Rs 184,200/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad: Rs 142,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad: Rs130,773/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad: Rs184,740/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai: November 6, Dhanteras

24 karat gold rate in Chennai: Rs142,850/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai: Rs 130,946/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai: Rs 184,980/1 kg