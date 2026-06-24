Where does India stand in global supercomputer race? China or US, which country leads?

Way back in 1991, India indigenously developed its first supercomputer, PARAM 8000. Decades later, why is India missing from the global top 30? Explore PARAM Rudra, National Supercomputing Mission and the AI computing power gap with China and the US.

Remember PARAM, the first supercomputer developed in India? The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Technology (C-DACT) hit the world when it indigenously developed it in 1991. The 64-node PARAM 8000 was the first machine in the series and was built from scratch. It was so successful that it created a buzz across the world and was exported to Germany, the United Kingdom, and Russia. It attracted 14 other buyers due to its relatively low price tag of $350,000.

India AI computing power

What is the present situation now? Where does India stand now in manufacturing supercomputers?

Though India launched the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), in 2015 with an outlay of Rs 4,500 crore, its global position is quite embarrassing. It does not have a place in the list of the top 30. India's highest-ranking supercomputing system, Shakti Cloud, was placed 32nd in the TOP500 list, published in June 2026.

Global Supercomputing Ranking

China holds the top position. After the world entered the Exascale Era, five systems have a speed of above one exaflop (1,000 petaflops). China's LineShine enjoys the top-most position with a speed of 2.198 exaflops. It is approximately 26 times faster than India's top-ranked Shakti Cloud. China is followed by the US and Germany. The list of the best performers is as follows:

LineShine (China): 2.198 Exaflops. El Capitan (US): 1.809 Exaflops. Frontier (US): 1.353 Exaflops. Aurora (US): 1.012 Exaflops. JUPITER Booster (Germany): 1.000 Exaflops.

India's supercomputing landscape

Shakti Cloud: Located at Yotta Data Services, the fastest and best Indian supercomputer has achieved a performance of 84.31 PFlop/s (petaflops per second) on the High Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark.

PARAM Rudra Series: The indigenous PARAM Rudra series utilises Indian-designed hardware and software.

PARAM Rudra Series supercomputers have been deployed at the following places and assigned different jobs as follows:

IIT Bombay: Involved in research in the fields of AI, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing, it has achieved the performance of 3 PetaFLOPS. IIT Patna: The 180-node compute machine works in the fields of computational biology, cryptography, quantum computing, and climate modeling. IUAC, Delhi: This machine recorded the performance of 3 PetaFLOPS and helps more than 350 universities in the research of energy production and environmental monitoring. GMRT, Pune: This 1 PetaFLOPS system is equipped with GPUs to enhance the sensitivity of radio telescopes for advanced studies in astrophysics. SNBNCBS, Kolkata: Designed to handle complex problems in earth science, cosmology, and high-energy physics, this machine has a performance of 838 TeraFLOPS.

The country, which developed its first supercomputer way back in August 1991, is lagging behind many countries. This is one of the reasons India has been left behind in the area of artificial intelligence because supercomputers play a vital role in the development and training of AI systems. The AI systems need enormous amounts of computing power to process data, train models, and make predictions efficiently. These computing machines can perform the following jobs:

Complex and complicated simulations

Training large AI models like the LLM

Processing massive datasets

Parallel processing of data

Faster research and development

Supporting complex scientific and industrial applications.

However, India is now emphasising the development of supercomputers. Inaugurating the PARAM Rudra supercomputer at the S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS) in Kolkata on September 27, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the role to be played by the supercomputer. PARAM Rudra will assist the computational researchers in Institutes like the Bose Institute, the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP), the Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata.