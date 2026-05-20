How is Italian PM Giorgia Meloni related to Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini? How has she emerged as Europe’s most controversial leader?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni’s Rome Moments, go viral amid debate over Italian leader's far-right politics. How is she related to Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini? Details here.

From a car ride to a visit to the iconic Colosseum to dinner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni spent some quality time in Rome under the background of the softly lit ancient Roman amphitheatre. They apparently struck a good personal bond besides the diplomatic relationship between the two countries. The Italian prime minister is also known for her extreme-right wing political beliefs and connection to Italian Fascist leader Benito Mussolini.

Narendra Modi Giorgia Meloni meeting

It is speculated that, as Meloni's leftist father abandoned her and her mother when she was still a child, she avenged it by resorting to extreme right-wing politics. She joined the Youth Front, the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement, the political party founded by those who had worked with Italian fascist dictator Mussolini. The party was established in 1946 to implement the policies of the Fascist leader.

(Who is Giorgia Meloni? AI-generated infographic )

Giorgia Meloni became the national leader of the Student Action student movement, part of the National Alliance. The NA emerged as a post-fascist party after announcing to abandon the authoritarian and extreme tendencies of fascist politics. It also took some moderates into the mainstream politics of Italy. Meloni was appointed Chancellor of the Province of Rome in 1998 and remained in the office till 2002. She became President of Youth Action, the youth wing of the National Alliance, afterward.

Giorgia Meloni's far-right politics

Giorgia Meloni became the youngest female minister in Italian politics in 2008 when she was appointed Minister for Youth. She held this office till 2011. After the party fell in deep political crisis in 2012, Meloni split it and set up the Brothers of Italy with two other political colleagues. Meloni became its president in 2014. Later on, she unsuccessfully contested the European Parliament election in 2014 and the Rome municipal election in 2016. She became Prime Minister of Italy on October 22, 2022. She is married with a son.

Giorgia Meloni calls herself a nationalist, conservative, and Christian politician. She is described as a right-wing politician with far-right policies. The Italian prime minister has openly said that she works to protect "God, Fatherland, and Family". She is against euthanasia, same-sex marriage , and LGBTQ+ rights. Giorgia Meloni is known for her nationalist, feminist, and anti-immigrant speeches. She went to the extent of advocating for a naval blockade to stop immigration. The Italian prime minister has also been slammed for xenophobia and Islamophobia.

(Benito Mussolini with Germany's Adolf Hitler.)

Who was Benito Mussolini?

Italian politician Benito Mussolini is famous for establishing the world's first fascist movement, setting up a totalitarian dictatorship in Italy, and founding the Axis Powers with Germany's Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during World War II. He ruled Italy as a dictator from 1925 to 1943 and systematically destroyed democratic institutions, the free press, and labor unions. He was killed on April 28, 1945.