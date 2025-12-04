Geopolitics behind Putin's Delhi visit explained: Why are India, Russia and US on edge? How will Delhi do balancing act?

As Vladimir Putin meets Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Donald Trump’s camp closely tracks oil trade, defence deals and tariffs. India’s geopolitical balancing act under the spotlight.

The hawks, the doves, and the officials sitting on the fence- all significant mandarins of the Donald Trump administration will be watching when Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The person who imposed 25% tariffs on Indian goods to punish New Delhi for buying crude oil from Russia can not be less vigilant when the heads of the two governments meet and discuss bilateral trade, including the ways to continue buying oil. The White House may also dig out the details of the defence deals, including the sale of the fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57 after it offered India its equivalent, the F-35, months back.

India-Russia Ties

After the pomp and show and the ceremony are over, the hawks will also examine how the Narendra Modi government strikes a balance between the old, time-tested strategic partner and its rival: the US. India will have to walk a tightrope with maintaining a balance between technology, investment and lifting of secondary tariffs and cheaper crude oil, mobility deals for skilled manpower, and military hardware, including air defence systems and fifth-generation fighters.

(Defence Ministers of India and Russia discuss deal.)

Putin-Modi Talks

New Delhi has leveraged its biggest assets of the huge market of 140 crore people and strategic location of being in the Indo-Pacific and near the South China Sea. It deserves and gets equal attention from both of the arch-rivals, though the Cold War ended a long time back. India needs the US for trade and economic development. It has been working with Washington for a Free Trade Agreement for months, it wants the punitive tariffs to be lifted and is ready to take on its biggest rival, China, in the name of hurdle-free navigation in the sea.

India-Russia defence deals

On the other hand, Donald Trump cannot ignore the fact that Putin's visit is taking place weeks after India clashed with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. After Moscow tried to woo Islamabad by supplying it with arms and ammunition, Vladimir Putin is coming to New Delhi with military hardware like air defence systems and fifth-generation stealth fighters in his kitty. He will also offer to allow Indian skilled manpower at a time when the US is shrinking the space by imposing a fee of $100,000 on H1-B visas, grabbed mostly by Indian techies.

(Russia may transfer technology of air defence system S-400.)

By not condemning Russia for invading Ukraine in February 2022 and continuing to buy crude oil, which, according to the US, fuels Moscow's war machine, India has made its preferences clear. At the same time, by improving economic ties with Beijing and reducing tensions along the border, New Delhi has indicated that it has options, and Washington may ignore India at its own peril.

Geopolitics of India US Russia

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a think tank that tracks global arms sales, Russia remains the top military supplier to India despite New Delhi reducing its dependence on the old friend and buying arms from countries like the US, France, the UK and others. India buys most of the military hardware, keeping in mind the preparedness against China. This is even though China is the major arms supplier to Pakistan. Islamabad has claimed to have shot down six fighters of the Indian Air Force during the four-day skirmishes, using China-manufactured fighters JC-10C and JF-17, air-to-air missile PL-15, and HQ 9P surface-to-air missile HQ 9P. The Pakistan Army also deployed Chinese-made Wing Loong II UAVs, VT-4 tanks, and SH-15 howitzers. Knowing this dynamic, Washington can ignore India and put pressure on the defence and trade fronts for its own losses.

(Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet in China.)

Putin's India visit

Donald Trump also has to keep in mind that by putting economic pressure on India, it is straining its own ties, damaging its own economy, and accelerating the India-China detente. Days after the secondary tariffs on India came into effect, Modi visited China for the first time in seven years. He went there on the invitation of Xi Jinping, who had designed the event to showcase Beijing's ability to provide a counterweight to the US. Putin also attended the meeting. Modi, Putin, and Jinping met publicly, talked, laughed, and hugged, showing the bonhomie and indicating the possible change in geopolitics. Donald Trump cannot ignore these issues when Putin sits with Modi for talks or takes a bite of dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.